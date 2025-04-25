Antigua and Barbuda to mark a flavourful return with Culinary Month 2025

The tourism authority invited all to Antigua and Barbuda Culinary Month 2025, promising a flavorful journey through the nation's cuisine, culture and community.

Antigua and Barbuda is all set to mark a grand return, encompassing a series of signature events, including the highly-anticipated Restaurant Week. Sharing the schedule of the events for the 2025 edition of Culinary Month, the tourism authority aimed at celebrating and elevating the rich cultural heritage of the islands.

Shedding light on the Antigua and Barbuda Culinary Month 2025, the tourism authority expressed excitement and extended invitation to locals and visitors alike. They noted that they are committed to take all the attendees on a flavourful journey that showcases the best of the cuisine, culture, and community of Antigua and Barbuda.

The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority also emphasised on bringing back an exciting list of international chefs who will partner with a number of restaurants around the island to curate unique culinary experiences.

Antigua Restaurant Week 2025

The much-awaited Antigua Restaurant Week has been scheduled to take place from 4th May to 22nd May, 2025, offering attendees with a specially curated prix fixe menus at the top dining establishments of the twin-island nation.

Food, Art and Beverage

It is a newly evolved event that combines delicious cuisine with stunning art and refreshing beverages. The event is known for creating an immersive cultural experience, showcasing the culinary flavours while promoting the artistic talent.

Food Forum

The Food Forum scheduled to take place on 13th May, 2025 will allow all the food enthusiasts and lovers to engage with experts discussing the latest trends in culinary arts.

This month-long celebration is a great opportunity for all the food lovers to discover local cuisines through the Eat Like A Local experience. The initiative plays a significant role in offering all the attendees a robust schedule of signature dining events with visiting guest chefs.

Culinary Month 2025 Events Calendar

May 4: The Food Art and Beverage Festival

May 4 – 22: Restaurant Week

May 8: Featured Chef Event @ The Blue Waters Resort with Chefs Andi Oliver and Calude Lewis

May 9: Featured Chef Event @Rokuni with Chefs Kerth Gumbs and Kareem Roberts

May 11: Farmers Only: The Barnyard Event

May 11: Featured Chef Event @Blue Waters Resort with Chef Althea Brown

May 13: Caribbean Food Forum

May 16: A Progressive Featured Chef Event ‘Flavour in the Garden’ with Chef Kareem Roberts

May 18: Featured Chef Event @The Hut with Chef Angel Barreto

May 21: Wine pairing event with Sommelier Nadine Brown