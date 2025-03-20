Antigua and Barbuda Culinary Month returns with Star Chefs and exciting line-up of events

The month-long celebration offers food lovers the chance to explore local cuisines through the "Eat Like A Local" experience, featuring a schedule of signature dining events with guest chefs.

Antigua and Barbuda Culinary Month is all set to return with an exciting line-up of events and activities, scheduled to take place from 1st May to 31st May, 2025. Event will take food lovers on a delicious ride, fostering food and art experience with the vibrant celebration of culinary excellence and artistic flair in the country.

The month-long celebration is a great opportunity for all the food lovers to discover local cuisines through the Eat Like A Local experience, offering them a robust schedule of signature dining events with visiting guest chefs.

The 2025 edition of Antigua and Barbuda’s Culinary Month will feature a line-up of guest chefs exclusively of Caribbean heritage from Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. This year, the organizers will also welcome new faces as well as past attendees such as London-based Antiguan Chef Kareem Roberts, British Chef and TV personality Andi Oliver, and Cookbook Author and Creator behind Metemgee.com, Althea Brown.

Chefs to be part of 2025 Antigua and Barbuda Culinary Month

The chefs that will be participating at the 2025 edition of Antigua and Barbuda Culinary Month, includes,

· Andi Oliver

· Angel Barreto

· Althea Brown

· Claude Lewis

· Didby Stridiron

· Glendon Hartley

· Kareem Roberts

· Kerth Gumbs

· Nadine Brown

· Shorne Benjamin

· Suzanne Barr

The Minister of Tourism of Antigua and Barbuda, Charles Fernandez shed light on the 3rd edition of the Culinary Month, noting that the event has grown into a beloved and highly anticipated month for food lovers, both locally and from abroad. He also aimed at continuing to raise the visibility and the essence of their culinary experience in the region and around the world by showcasing and promoting diverse food and cultural offerings.

Minister Fernandez described the Culinary Month as an important part of the Antigua and Barbuda Experience. He mentioned about the line-up of events and activities, noting that this year’s edition will also feature a regional food and hospitality industry symposium, and the much-anticipated Restaurant Week, featuring prix fixe menus at over 30 restaurants throughout the island.

Schedule of Events – Antigua and Barbuda Culinary Month

8th May, 2025

· FAB (Food, Art & Beverage) Fest

· Collaboration dinner with Chef Andi Oliver and Chef Claude Lewis

9th May, 2025

· Multi-course cocktail party

· Dinner with London-based Chefs Kerth Gumbs and Kareem Roberts

11th May, 2025

· Roti making demonstration

· Mother’s Day brunch with Althea Brown and the culinary team at Blue Waters Resort & Spa.

13th May, 2025

· Caribbean Food Forum

16th May, 2025

· Flavour in the Garden

17th May, 2025

· Baylay: A Roti Making experience

· Lunch prepared by Althea

18th May, 2025

· Korean BBQ

23rd May, 2025

· Collaboration dinner with Chef Digby Stridiron and Chef/Owner Sylvain Hervochon

30th May, 2025

· Culinary Month Finale