Everton Falls 2-0 to Nottingham Forest at Home

Nottingham Forest beat Everton 2-0 at home stadium Goodison Park on December 29, 2024, ending their six-game streak of consecutive matches without losses at home. It makes the Everton sit on 15th place just above the relegation zone while Nottingham Forest rises up to 2nd in the new Premier League table.

Right from the start Everton could not penetrate Forest’s defence. Dominic Calvert Lewin who was coming from injury could not bring his footing and was substituted by Armando Broja. Leaping ahead of Everton on counterattacks, Forest clinched the first goal in the 15th minute through Chris Wood’s accurate volley.

The second goal came in the 61st minute after more finesse from Morgan Gibbs-White overcoming the defenders, make it 2-0 for Forest. Everton was poor in attack as their forwards failed to punish Forest with their long balls and crosses.

The Everton, however, were unable to create a second chance of any significance. Finally, James Tarkowski and Vitaliy Mykolenko attempted to make a difference. The nearest they came to scoring was in the 88th minute but was denied by Forest goalkeeper Matz Sels.

The loss puts Everton on a path of struggling as the team was unable to come out as the winner. The new year’s list of clashes will be crucial for the club in avoiding a further descent into the relegation zone. On the other hand, Forest has registered good results that take them to the elite zone of the Premier League.