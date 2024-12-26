Barana Aute Warriors wins Dream 11 Nature Isle T10 Cricket Title with 9-wicket victory

The final held at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium of Dominica on Sunday saw the dominating performance from Barana Aute Warriors, leading them to remarkable victory.

Barana Aute Warriors emerged as the Champion of the Dream 11 Nature Isle T10 Cricket Tournament, defeating Champagne Reef Divers by 9 wickets.

The final held at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium of Dominica on Sunday saw the dominating performance from Barana Aute Warriors, leading them to remarkable victory.

Six different teams, including Valley Hikers, Barana Aute Warriors, Champagne Reef Divers, Indian River Rowers, Sari Sari Sunrisers and Titou Gorge Splashers participated in the 6th edition of the Nature Isle T10 Cricket Tournament.

All these participating teams delivered match-winning performances, showcasing their skills, abilities and techniques, carrying on the spirit of the globally praised ‘Gentlemen’s game’.

What happened in the game between Barana Aute Warriors and Champagne Reef Divers

The game began with Champagne Reef Divers winning the toss and deciding to bat first. The openers, Stephen Pascal and Alick Athanaze made a decent start, scoring 38 and 27 runs in just 19 and 23 deliveries respectively.

Following their departure, the other batters failed to create major contribution with their bat, leading to the total score of 87-6 after the completion of 10 overs.

When Barana Aute Warriors came to bat, the openers, Stephen Naitram and Jervin Glain Benjamin gave a solid start to the innings, scoring 40 and 33 runs respectively.

After the departure of Naitram, Daniel McDonald 9 runs inning with partnership with Benjamin helped the team to chase down the target in just 8.4 overs.

Star Player of the Tournament

Following the successful execution of the tournament, the authorities awarded few players for their significant contributions and overall performances. Out of all these awards, four were presented to the players of Barana Aute Warriors, who played a significant role in helping their team towards the ultimate title of the Dream 11 Nature Isle T10 Cricket Tournament.

The players were awarded in different categories, including:

· Most wickets in the tournament: Kurtney Anselm (The Valley Hikers)

· Most runs in the tournament: Stephan Naitram (Barana Aute Warriors)

· Sixer of the tournament: Stephan Naitram (Barana Aute Warriors)

· Man of the Match in the Tournament Final: Gilon Tyson (Barana Aute Warriors)

· Most Valuable Player of the Tournament: Daniel MacDonald (Barana Aute Warriors)

Nature Isle T10 Cricket Tournament

The Nature Isle T10 is a popular tournament which is organized by Dominica Cricket Association. The tournament was launched in 2022 and since then, it has completed six seasons. Nature Isle T10 features six versatile teams, named after a local Dominica site.

The tournament is a great way of attracting large number of cricket enthusiasts, offering them an ultimate experience of enjoying cricket in a stadium, equipped with advanced facilities and amenities.