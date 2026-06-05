Caribbean Airlines add extra flights added between New York and St Vincent for Vincy Mas 2026

The additional non-stop services between New York and St Vincent are aimed at meeting increased travel demand as visitors and returning nationals prepare for the Vincy Mas celebrations.

5th of June 2026

St Vincent and the Grenadines: Caribbean Airlines has added extra non-stop flights connecting St Vincent and New York ahead of the upcoming Vincy Mas celebrations. The festival will take place from June 26 to July 7, 2026, across the island.

These extra flights are in response to higher travel demand from the travelers from the United States during the peak season, as visitors and nationals prepare for the popular summer festival in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

According to the schedule announced by the airline, flights from John F. Kennedy (JFK) International Airport in New York will depart at 1:59 pm on Sunday, June 28 and will arrive at Argyle International Airport in St Vincent at 6:44 pm. Another flight will operate on Friday, July 3, at 7:00 am and will land at 11:45 pm.

Return flights from St Vincent will operate on Friday, July 10, and Sunday, July 12. Both the flights will depart at 9:25 am and reach New York at 2:25 pm. 

Caribbean Airlines is promoting this route as part of its seasonal push by encouraging customers to book their flights early. This new route will offer affordable and competitive fares for each flight during the Festival season.

“The countdown to Vincy Mas is on! We have the lowest fares so don't wait — Secure your seat to the Great Escape. Pack your vibes and get ready for unforgettable moments in St. Vincent!,” shared the airline via an official Facebook post.

Vincy Mas

Vincy Mas is one of the biggest cultural events in St Vincent and the Grenadines that attracts visitors for local music, vibrant costumes, and street activities.

2026 Activity Schedule

June 26, 2026 – Fantastic Friday (Calypso Semi-Finals)

  • Location: Kingstown
  • Time: 8:00 PM – 3:00 AM
  • Calypsonians compete for a place in the finals

June 27, 2026 – Junior Carnival

  • Location: Kingstown
  • Time: 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM
  • Children parade in colorful costumes

June 28, 2026 – Junior Panorama

  • Location: Kingstown
  • Time: 4:00 PM – 10:00 PM
  • Young steelpan players perform

June 30, 2026 – Junior Calypso & Soca

  • Location: Kingstown
  • Time: 5:00 PM – 10:00 PM
  • Youth singing competition

July 1–8, 2026 – Vincy Mas Food Village

  • Location: Kingstown
  • Time: 12:00 PM – 12:00 AM daily
  • Food, music, and entertainment

July 2, 2026 – Steel & Glitter

  • Location: Kingstown
  • Time: 8:00 PM – 2:00 AM
  • Steelpan music and carnival glamour

July 3, 2026 – EVO Fete

  • Location: Kingstown
  • Time: 9:00 PM – 3:00 AM
  • Premium soca party experience

July 4, 2026 – Big Bad Soca Monarch Finals

  • Location: Victoria Park, Kingstown
  • Time: 8:00 PM – 4:00 AM
  • Soca competition finals

July 5, 2026 – Dimanche Gras

  • Location: Victoria Park, Kingstown
  • Time: 8:00 PM – 4:00 AM
  • Calypso finals and costume showcase

July 6, 2026 – J’ouvert & Monday Jam

  • Location: Kingstown
  • Time: 4:00 AM – 8:00 PM
  • Street celebrations with paint, powder, and music

July 7, 2026 – Mardi Gras (Grand Parade)

  • Location: Kingstown
  • Time: 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM
  • Main parade of costumes and bands
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