Dr Godwin Friday wins St Vincent and the Grenadines 2025 Elections, ends 25-year ULP rule

St Vincent and the Grenadines: After a long campaign in the general elections, Dr Godwin Friday of the New Democratic Party (NDP) has won the elections, securing the top political position in St Vincent and the Grenadines. His victory put an end to the 25-year rule of the Unity Labour Party (ULP) led by Dr Ralph Gonsalves.

Dr Friday, who has been the leader of the NDP for many years, will now take office as the country’s seventh prime minister since it gained independence in 1979. Out of the 15 seats, his party secured a total of 14 seats in the elections, leaving ULP with only 1 seat. NDP’s win is a major shift in the political landscape of the island.

In a post on social media Dr Friday thanked the people of St Vincent and the Grenadines for their support. He also pledged to serve the nation with dedication and push for economic growth, accountability, and the unification of the country.

The leader of the United Democratic Party (UDP), Dr Shyne Barrow, also congratulated Dr Friday and the NDP. He shared via a Facebook post, “The United Democratic Party wishes the Hon. Dr. Friday the NDP and the people of SVG the very best as they embrace this new dawn after two decades and 5 consecutive terms in Opposition.”

As Dr Friday prepares to join the office, the country is hoping that this new administration will address the challenges they face and deliver on its promise of a better future.

St Kitts and Nevis reaffirms partnership with SVG

Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, Dr Terrance Drew also extended his warmest wishes for Dr Godwin Friday and the New Democratic Party on their win in the general elections. He also appreciated the people of St Vincent and the Grenadines “for an orderly election process, a clear reflection that democracy remains strong across our Caribbean region.”

PM Drew also thanked Dr Ralph Gonsalves of ULP for his contributions and service to the people of St Vincent and the Grenadines for over two decades. “St. Kitts and Nevis looks forward to continued partnership with the government and people of SVG as we collectively pursue progress for our islands and for the OECS and CARICOM,” noted the Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis.

Jamaican leader wishes Dr Friday success and wisdom

The Prime Minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness highlighted the nation’s close relationship with St Vincent and the Grenadines, while also congratulating NDP and Dr Friday on their victory during the 2025 general elections.

He shared a post on his official Facebook account which read, “This is an important moment for the Vincentian people, who have participated in a peaceful and democratic process to shape the future of their nation. I wish Dr. Friday every success as he undertakes the responsibility of national leadership, and I pray God’s guidance and wisdom upon him in the work ahead.”