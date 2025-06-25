Vincy Mas 2025 returns in full force as Caribbean’s Hottest Carnival, promising unmatched energy

Vincy Mas takes off on the last Friday of June and runs for 12 days, celebrating the vibrant spirit of Caribbean summer.

St Vincent and the Grenadines: Vincy Mas, also known as the “Hottest Carnival in the Caribbean” is back this year running from June 27 to July 8, 2025. The carnival is a huge part of the cultural identity of St Vincent and the Grenadines’ which has grown to be a primary event on the Caribbean’s social calendar. Thousands of people from all over the region and the diaspora, gather and crowd the streets for over a week of street parades, live soca music, amazing costumes, and energetic celebrations.

The buildup of the event went for months, which started with the official launch on May 10 at the former ET Joshua Airport in Kingstown. Also, a diaspora launch was held on May 18 in Brooklyn, New York, which featured performances by Vincentian artists including Problem Child, Zoelah, and Dennis Bowman. It was organized to involve the overseas community in the celebrations and to promote travel for the upcoming carnival season.

Vincy Mas 2025 - Schedule

June 27 - RUM & RHYTHM

June 27 - Mirage Carnival

June 28 - KIDDIES FUN FIESTA – Junior Carnival

June 29 - AN EVENING WITH THE LEGENDS – Calypso Monarch Semi Finals

July 1 - YOUNG VOICES! BIG VIBES II – Junior Calypso and Soca Monarch

July 3 - STEEL & GLITTER – PANORAMA AND SECTION OF THE BANDS

July 4 - EVO – A NIGHT IN THE CLOUDS

July 5 - BIG BAD SOCA MONARCH

July 6 - DIMANCHE GRAS

July 7 - J’OUVERT - Tshirt Bands Street Part

July 8 - MARDI GRAS

Also during the course of these events, Carnival Monday bands will play into midnight, which will continue to Tuesday with official wrap-up at 10 pm. Also as part of the extended festivities which will run until July 13, there will be an addition of T-Shirt Mas and Panorama competition.

About Vincy Mas

Vincy Mas takes off on the last Friday of June and goes for about 12 days as it celebrates Caribbean summer. It is a highly awaited carnival festival steeped in tradition and legacy which puts on a display of rhythms and colors, amazing costumes, and dancing. The island transforms into a stage for great performances which is joined by tourists from across the world.

The carnival begins with J'Ouvert, which starts before the sun rises. It includes bands playing soca, calypso, and steelpan, along with lots of dancing together with mud and paint. The main highlights of Vincy Mas includes - Miss St. Vincent Competition, the Soca Monarch Competition, Miss Carnival, the Carnival King and Queen competition and last but not least Junior Pan Fest.

The highlight of the revelry is the Mardi Gras Parade of Bands which features many incredible costumes. Also, there are a great number of food vendors selling national cuisines, including Creole dishes along with some alcoholic beverages.