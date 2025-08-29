St Kitts and Nevis, Nigeria sign agreement to boost food security and economic cooperation

With food security at the heart of their talks, both nations see farming not just as an industry, but as a pathway to shared prosperity.

St Kitts and Nevis: The governments of St Kitts and Nevis and Nigeria have entered into an agreement to increase their cooperation to improve food security and expand economic opportunities for both the nations.

The announcement was made during a meeting in Abuja between the Nigerian Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari and St Kitts and Nevis Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Marine Resources, Small Business and Creative Economy, Samal Duggins.

The Chief Information Officer, Eremah Anthonia shared a news release which stated that the two delegates held bilateral talks during a courtesy visit to the Ministers office in Abuja, Nigeria by Minister Samal Duggins and his team.

According to the news release, Minister Duggins said that Minister Duggins welcomed the partnership and said that his country is looking forward to sharing experiences and working together. He emphasized that the collaboration will concentrate on food security, agricultural growth and in turn mutual development for both countries

In response, Senator Kyari said that agriculture is one of the most important sectors for both countries. He noted that they have over 80 million hectares of fertile land in Nigeria.

He further added, “Our agricultural sector is already a significant contributor to GDP, accounting for over 25% of our national output, it is in these recognition of that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, continues to commit unprecedented effort and resources to the sector since the inception of this administration over two years ago.”

Senator Kyari also highlighted the growing importance of Trans-Atlantic relations between Africa and the Caribbean. He said that Nigeria can use its ability to share knowledge, to supply raw materials and to open trade opportunities which will help improve agriculture in the Caribbean.

The Minister of Agriculture of Nigeria further said that St Kitts and Nevis can profit from Nigeria’s organic foods, fertilizers, irrigation equipment, and agricultural technologies. He unveiled a report given by the delegation that visited the twin island nation in June 2025.

He said, “your nation is looking up to Nigeria in the areas of Capacity Exchange (Up scaling People & Transferring Knowledge), Investment in Production (Boosting Local Agro-industry) and Supply of Raw Materials (Trade and Export Opportunities) among others. Nigeria can most definitely provide mutual platforms to ensure that these objectives are achieved.”

He described this collaboration between St Kitts and Nevis and Nigeria as a step toward the development of a stronger African - Caribbean relationship for sustainable growth.