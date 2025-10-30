Belize: Teen arrested in Orange Walk for allegedly holding ex-girlfriend hostage and abusing her

Police recovered potential video evidence, and the victim was rescued and taken to a safe location for medical and emotional care. Authorities have not yet released the identities of the suspect or victim.

30th of October 2025

Belize: A 19-year-old from the Orange Walk District accused of holding his ex-girlfriend against her will, sexually and physically abusing her over a period of two-days, was arrested by the local police. This incident occurred between Wednesday, October 22 and Friday, October 24 at the suspect’s apartment in Orange Walk Town.

The authorities also recovered what they believe is video evidence that could be connected to the crime. The suspect was arrested and charged for the offense on Monday. The identity of the victim or the suspect has not yet been made public.

According to initial reports, a young woman went to see her ex-boyfriend, believing they would have a normal chat. However, the man reportedly prevented her from leaving and invited her to have sex with him which she refused. But he became violent when she declined, physically attacking her.

The victim had been kept for 2 days in the apartment where he was held captive, according to the police. During that time, the suspect turned off the victim’s phone to prevent her from contacting anyone for help. Police also believed that she suffered great emotional and physical distress during the period she was confirmed by her ex-boyfriend. 

The ordeal came to an end on Friday morning when the police officers intervened after receiving information about her situation. They successfully rescued the young woman and took her to a safe location where she received medical and emotional care.

The locals are shocked after hearing this news and want the police to disclose the suspect’s identity. “We want his name and photo,” said one of the netizens on Facebook. Another one wrote, “So taking someone hostage is not a crime?????why only rape .Something wrong here or taking people for fools.”

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

Seabed Cleanup underway in Southern Grenadines following Hurricane Beryl

Seabed Cleanup underway in Southern Grenadines following Hurricane Beryl

17th of August 2024

St Kitts and Taiwan signs agreement for Mental Health Service System Enhancement Project. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

St Kitts and Taiwan signs agreement for Mental Health Service System Enhancement Project

31st of July 2024

A 4 year old, Junior Anderson lost his life in Sophia fire. Life threatening fire caught at Lot 88 C Field Sophia of Georgetown at around 16:00 pm.

Fire breaks out in Field Sophia of Guyana, 4 year old died

6th of July 2024

US Court issues ruling on illegal weapons trafficking after pressure from Caribbean. Picture Credits: Google Images

US Court issues ruling on illegal weapons trafficking after pressure from Caribbean

25th of January 2024

In picture: The Prime Minister of Bahamas, Philip Davis. (Credits: Philip Brave Davis, Facebook)

PM Phillip Davis announces plan to combat crime amidst criticism from opposition

16th of January 2024

New flights introduced in Caribbean, credits to WINAIR Facebook Page

Caribbean to witness mobility expansion, new flights announced

10th of January 2024

Usain Bolt, the greatest athlete of all time. Picture Credits: Google Images

Usain Bolt, the man who dominated the track

2nd of November 2023

Prime Minister Timothy Harris.

St Kitts & Nevis administration extends duty-free concession on non-commercial goods

4th of January 2022