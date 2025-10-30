Belize: Teen arrested in Orange Walk for allegedly holding ex-girlfriend hostage and abusing her

Police recovered potential video evidence, and the victim was rescued and taken to a safe location for medical and emotional care. Authorities have not yet released the identities of the suspect or victim.

Belize: A 19-year-old from the Orange Walk District accused of holding his ex-girlfriend against her will, sexually and physically abusing her over a period of two-days, was arrested by the local police. This incident occurred between Wednesday, October 22 and Friday, October 24 at the suspect’s apartment in Orange Walk Town.

According to initial reports, a young woman went to see her ex-boyfriend, believing they would have a normal chat. However, the man reportedly prevented her from leaving and invited her to have sex with him which she refused. But he became violent when she declined, physically attacking her.

The victim had been kept for 2 days in the apartment where he was held captive, according to the police. During that time, the suspect turned off the victim’s phone to prevent her from contacting anyone for help. Police also believed that she suffered great emotional and physical distress during the period she was confirmed by her ex-boyfriend.

The ordeal came to an end on Friday morning when the police officers intervened after receiving information about her situation. They successfully rescued the young woman and took her to a safe location where she received medical and emotional care.

The locals are shocked after hearing this news and want the police to disclose the suspect’s identity. “We want his name and photo,” said one of the netizens on Facebook. Another one wrote, “So taking someone hostage is not a crime?????why only rape .Something wrong here or taking people for fools.”