Barbados Tridents stay unbeaten with win over Saint Lucia

Saint Lucia: Barbados Tridents have secured their second consecutive win in the 2026 Caribbean Premier League after defeating Saint Lucia Kings by nine runs at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet on Sunday, August 16. The match was reduced to 18 overs per side due to rain, Barbados scored 177 for five before Saint Lucia ended its chase on 168 for seven.



Barbados were sent in to bat and got important contributions from Quiton de Kock and Brandon King. De Kock scored 38 from 15 balls, while King added 39 as the Tridents built their total in the shortened innings.



Rutherford then scored 61 from 31 balls which was the highest score for Barbados. This gave him his second consecutive half-century of the tournament and also helped the Tridents to finish on 177 for five from their 18 overs.



Saint Lucia needed 178 runs to win and remained in the chase through Akeem Auguste, who scored 63 from 34 balls. Roston Chase also added 34 from 21 balls as the Kings tried to keep up with the run rate which was required.



Barbados, however, continued to take wickets during the chase. Gudakesh Motie claimed three wickets for 22 runs, while Mujeeb Ur Rahman took two for 27.



Saint Lucia finished on 168 for seven after 18 overs, which left them nine runs short of the target.



The win came after Barbados opened their CPL campaign with a five-run victory over the Jamaica Kingsmen at Sabina Park in Kingston on August 11.



Barbados scored 206 for three in that match before Jamaica finished on 201 for nine. The result gave the Tridents their first win of the season and they have now followed it with another victory against Saint Lucia.



With two wins from two matches, Barbados have made an unbeaten start to their 2026 CPL campaign.