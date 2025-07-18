Barbados prepares for spectacular finale to Crop Over 2025

The 2025 event is set to be bigger than ever, with the theme “Back to the Roots, Beyond the Limits.”

18th of July 2025

Barbados is gearing up for the grand finale of its iconic Crop Over Festival from July 30 to August 5, 2025, with the highly awaited Grand Kadooment Day. This festival promises to light up the entire island with a fantastic display of color, music, and culture. Crop Over, which started out as a celebration at the end of the sugar cane harvest, has grown into a very large part of the Caribbean cultural fabric. 

The 2025 staging is expected to surpass previous years in scale and participation, under the theme “Back to the Roots, Beyond the Limits.” It will be celebrated with a variety of parties and other festivities from dusk to dawn, arts and crafts markets, culinary-driven street fairs, and more.

Running since June, the 2025 edition of the festival has already brought weeks of cultural celebration, calypso competitions, art shows, and culinary events. However, it is the first week of August that will transform the streets of Barbados into a living heritage of the Caribbean region.

The highlight of the season, Grand Kadooment, will see thousands of revellers in sparkling costumes parade from Warrens to the Great Grynner Highway, accompanied by huge music trucks, dance troupes and lively masquerade bands. Both local and international soca stars which include home grown talent of Barbados’ like Lil Rick and Alison Hinds, are expected to energize the crowd into a festive mood.

Crop Over festival 2025 to offer more inclusivity

Moreover, the organizers have put special emphasis this year on greater inclusivity which includes the introduction of a new “Junior Kadooment Village” on August 4, offering family-friendly festivities, cultural showcases, and kids’ costume displays. Also, more safety measures and improving crowd control strategies are being taken in response to the increase in both local and international guests.

Notably, Tourism authorities have reported a large increase in visitation this season, with hotels across the island nearing full capacity. At the Bridgetown Port, there also has been an increase in cruise ship activity related to the festival period.

Latest

Ana Allen

