Barbados appoints Sonia Boyce as first female Commissioner of Police

Barbados: Sonia Erene Boyce, Deputy Commissioner of Police will assume office on July 3, becoming the first woman in the country to hold the position. She will assume the post after the retirement of Commissioner of Police Richard Boyce.



According to reports, Sonia Boyce will focus on strengthening crime-fighting strategies and would also inspire many women to see policing as a career.



She also said that she is honored to be promoted from Deputy Commissioner to the highest post, while succeeding Commissioner of Police, Richard Boyce.



A selection process was conducted by the Protective Services Commission (PSC), which included candidate interviews and a formal recommendation to Prime Minister Mia Mottley and then Sonia Boyce was selected for the position.



The constitutionally required consultation and confirmation of support was carried out by the PM before President Jeffery Bostic approved.



In the statement from the Barbados Police Service, the government also acknowledged Sonia Boyce’s extensive experience, leadership, integrity and exemplary service which spans over four decades in policing and public service.



Boyce joined the then Royal Barbados Police Force on April 21, 1986 and served in several operational, investigative, administrative and human resources roles. She was then appointed as the Acting Deputy Commissioner in November 2025 and she currently looks over administration and human resources.



Boyce has also been recognised for her service with the Barbados Services Medal of Honour with First Clasp and the Barbados Humanitarian Award. She has also served in several regional and international policing organisations.



Several major murder investigations which resulted in convictions have also been a part of her career. These investigations helped her in earning a reputation for professionalism, investigative excellence and commitment to the rule of law.



She has also completed leadership and policing training in Barbados, Canada, Jamaica, the United Kingdom and the United States. She has also recently graduated with merit from the Executive Leadership Programme from the College of Policing.