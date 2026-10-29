Antigua and Barbuda sends five Athletes to 2026 Youth Olympic Games

Five athletes from Antigua and Barbuda will compete in athletics, swimming and table tennis at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games, joining young competitors from around the world.

Antigua and Barbuda: Five athletes are set to participate in the 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal, from October 31 to November 13, 2026. They will represent Antigua and Barbuda in three different sports.

This team includes Zoniqué Charles and Tyra Fenton in athletics, Keziah Joseph and Espritt Shaw in swimming, and Stuti Kashyap in table tennis. The Antigua and Barbuda National Olympic Committee selected the athletes to compete against young sporting talent from around the world.

Fenton, aged 16, will compete in the women’s 200m race on November 10 and has been chosen as the flag bearer for the country at the opening ceremony. Charles will compete in the women’s javelin throw on November 9.

In swimming, Shaw will participate in the 100m butterfly, 50m butterfly, 100m freestyle, and 50m breaststroke. Joseph will compete in the 200m, 100m, and 50m freestyle and 50m butterfly.

Kashyap will represent Antigua and Barbuda in the women’s singles table tennis event. Shaw will serve as the male flag bearer for the delegation. The team will be headed by Chef de Mission Karen Joseph, along with the accredited National Olympic Committee welfare officer Eric Henry.

The Youth Olympic Games will take place across Dakar, Diamniadio, and Saly, bringing together around 2,700 young athletes from around the globe.

The event marks the first time an Olympic sporting event will be hosted in Africa. It will feature 25 competition sports and 10 additional sports for youth engagement. The event combines physical competition with learning activities and cultural exchange.

For athletes from Antigua and Barbuda, the 2026 Youth Olympic Games present an opportunity to gain international experience, test their abilities, and represent their country on a major sporting stage.