Police in Antigua and Barbuda are investigating the sudden death of 75-year-old, whose body was found on a sidewalk in Lower All Saints Road with no visible signs of injury.

Antigua and Barbuda: The body of a 75-year-old man was found on a sidewalk along Lower All Saints Road on Wednesday afternoon, June 3. Police have launched an investigation and are treating the death as sudden, as no visible injuries were found.

The victim has been identified as Carl Noel Lashley, a well known resident who had no fixed address, who at the time of his death was found dressed in a black sweater, a green shirt, long black pants, and black Crocs.

According to police reports, shortly after 1:00 p.m., on Wednesday, the lifeless body of an elderly male was discovered on the sidewalk near the Pillars of Saints New Testament Church of God on Lower All Saints Road. Following the discovery, the police officers were contacted who quickly responded to the scene.

On arrival, the officers found the motionless body of an elderly male and quickly conducted immediate on-scene inquiries of the area for evidence but discovered nothing. The officers checked the body of the male before the arrival of medical officers and confirmed no physical injuries or signs of a struggle on the body.

A medical doctor later arrived at the scene, checked the body and officially declared him dead at approximately 2:35 p.m.. The boy of the male was then transported to the mortuary where a post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the exact cause of the death as no visible signs of struggle were noticed.

Since then the officers have launched their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and are currently investigating the matter of a sudden death as no visible signs of injuries or foul play has been detected. However, the officers are still waiting for the autopsy or medical reports to officially disclose the exact cause of death.

The family, friends and relatives of the male are mourning the sudden death of their loved one. The local community members are also left disheartened as they remembered Lashley as a familiar, humorous figure who often played the harmonica and sat near the local hospital.