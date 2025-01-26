World2Fly’s Portugal-Jamaica route 50% booked ahead of Summer 2025 launch

Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett, highlighted that the new services are expected to boost arrivals from Continental Europe.

The Spanish Airline, World2Fly is all set to offer weekly non-stop flight services between Libson, Portugal and Montego Bay, Jamaica. The services effective from Summer 2025 are already in strong demand among travellers with 50% booked occupancy, months ahead of its launch.

This remarkable growth was unveiled by the officials from World2Meet during the 45th edition of the International Tourism Fair (Fitur 2025) which is currently under way in Madrid, Spain. World2Meet is the travel and tourism division of the Spanish hotel and tourism conglomerate Iberostar Group, which operates the airline, World2Fly.

With the recent development and heavy early demand among travellers, the tourism stakeholders expressed optimism about achieving the full booking of the flights by March 2025. As per the details, these flight services will be operated by the state-of-the-art Airbus A350, having the capacity to accommodate around 432 passengers.

Flight services to expand European market

Shedding light on the new route, the Minister of Tourism of Jamaica, Edmund Bartlett said that these services are expected to play a significant role in boosting arrivals from Continental Europe by welcoming around 7000 travellers from June to September. He highlighted about the significance of the new flight services and added that it will play a pivotal role in strengthening the country’s ties to European markets and boosting its tourism sector.

Minister Edmund Bartlett added that this new route between Portugal and Jamaica would open doors to several travel opportunities between Europe and the Caribbean, expanding the tourism market and growing the appeal of Jamaica as a premier destination for all the European travellers.

Committed to Grow appeal of Jamaica: Director General of World2Meet

The Director General of World2Meet, Alejandro Subias also emphasised on this new route and expressed excitement of European travellers for visiting Jamaica. He added that the new route has become highly popular which has been playing a huge role in attracting bookings in abundance from passengers who are eager to visit Jamaica.

He reiterated his commitment to bolstering air connectivity and fostering tourism growth, expanding the reach of Jamaica within the Europe market. The Director General Subias said that as they are approaching towards 2025, both the aviation and tourism sectors are looking forward to meet the anticipated demand of travellers for Jamaica.

He added that this new flight services are a testament to their commitment towards enhancing the visibility and strengthening the position of Jamaica as a key player in the Caribbean tourism.