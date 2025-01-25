Caribbean Airlines Pilots commended for safe landing despite missing Nose Wheel

The missing nose wheel was discovered after the ATR 72-600, 9Y-TTA, completed the Barbados-Tobago sector and was about to fly to Trinidad.

The crew members of aircraft BW213 under Caribbean Airlines discovered about the missing nose wheel minutes after landing at the ANR Robinson International Airport, Tobago, on Wednesday. The pilots who were unaware of the incident, ensured a smooth and safe landing. As per the reports, no injuries have been reported.

The discovery about the missing nose wheel occurred after the ATR 72-600, 9Y-TTA, had just operated the Barbados to Tobago sector and was about to fly the final sector between Tobago and Trinidad. As per the details, when the crew members discovered about the missing of the nose wheel, they immediately arranged for repairs of the plane and accommodated the passengers on another flight.

Following the incident, the Corporate Communications Executive Manager Dionne Ligoure shed light on the situation and noted that there was a mechanical issue with a nose wheel on 22nd January, which created no impact on the scheduled and the aircraft was immediately repaired. He added that loss of wheel from an aircraft is a rare case but can occur during the critical phase of the flight, while the landing gears are deployed.

He added that the cause of the sudden missing nose wheel is yet to be determined. However, the aircraft ATR 72-600 has the potential to land safely with one wheel. The landing gears of the aircraft are not equipped with a sensor to indicate to pilots whether a wheel is missing or not. They rather have a single brake temperature senor which warns the crew I the landing gear brakes crossed a certain temperature.

Passengers praised pilot for smooth landing of Caribbean Airlines with missing nose wheel

After the safe landing of the aircraft, the incident captured the attention of netizens, who took to their social media accounts and appreciated the pilot for handling the situation efficiently and effectively. An individual with the Facebook user, Ghulam Kennedy wrote, “Great job by the crew to get passengers safely on the ground.”

“Kudos to those pilots for landing the aircraft safely without injury or deaths. Sad to know it really has disgusting hearts out here yes,” said another user Christopher Pereira. “Always say give kudos to CAL! They have some of the best pilots ever! If there is a problem, they not flying that plane until it is fixed. Never in a hurry which augers well for the passengers. I go wherever they fly,” praised another person.

“To me, that's frightening because its important to have the wheels and thank God they landed saftely. Great job to the Pilot and Crew. Thank God for safety,” said another.