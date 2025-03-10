Jamaica’s Keri-Ann Greenwood secures 2nd position in Miss Global Pageant 2025

10th of March 2025

Keri-Ann Greenwood, representing Jamaica emerged as the first runner-up in this year's 10th staging of the Miss Global Pageant, held on Sunday in Thailand. She stunned both the audience and judges with her blue off-shoulder dress, walking with utmost grace and confidence as she represented her nation with pride and elegance on the global stage. 

Keri-Ann was also praised for her strong and bold response during the Final Interview segment. As, she was given the quote, “Think like a queen. A queen is not afraid to fail. Failure is another stepping stone to greatness.” In response, she said, “As I would have said before, this is a quote that I live by and through many hardships in my life, I do believe I embody what it is to be resilient and move forward from anything that I have been through. And as such, a queen states that she does not fail. However, she embodies greatness, and she proceeds with will.”

Miss Vietnam, Nhur Van Nguyen was crowned with the title of Miss Global Pageant, while the 2nd runner-up was Ediris Rivera of Puerto Rico. American Lindsay Becker and Xena Ramos from the Philippines became the third and fourth runners-up of the pageant respectively. 

Miss Global Pageant 2025

Congratulatory messages poured on Greenwood 

The Miss Universe Jamaica National Director, Karl Williams also acknowledged Greenwood’s confidence, beauty and elegance and also extended congratulations to her on securing second position at the Miss Global Pageant 2025. She highlighted about Greenwood’s performance at the pageant and said that she is truly a product of the Miss Universe Jamaica system, which speaks specifically to excellent training, empowerment and leadership.

The regional manager for Miss Universe Jamaica East, Jermane Blair also congratulated Greenwood. She acknowledged the resilience and dedication of Greenwood which has carried her to the top. She noted that this journey of Blair is a testament to her abilities, skill, abilities and confidence. 

Miss Global Pageant 2025 

The Miss Global pageant is one of the international pageants that accept single mothers. It is the only pageant with the widest age range from 18 to 35 years old, after Miss Universe. Over 60 contestants participated in the competition that held from 24th February to 9th March, 2025. The pageant was conducted under the theme, “Empower. Embrace. Embody: Empower Women. Embrace Cultures. Embody the Beauty Within,” providing a platform for the participants to showcase their beauty, intelligence and resilience. 

