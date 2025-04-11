Jamaican woman killed by husband in shocking domestic attack

The victim, Shashane Williams, was reportedly at home with her husband, 39-year-old Anray “Bartel” Williams, and their children at the time of the incident.

In a shocking incident, a 33-year-old married woman was stabbed to death in Clarendon, Jamaica, allegedly by her husband during a reported dispute on Tuesday, 8th April, 2025. As per reports, the husband inflicted multiple stab wounds on his wife and then set the house ablaze.

The victim has been identified as Shashane Williams, who was reportedly at her home along with her husband, 39-year-old Anray Williams, also known as Bartel and children. As per reports, the couple got into a dispute which later escalated into a physical fight.

According to the information, Anray in anger armed himself with a knife and stabbed the woman several times before setting the housing on fire. The children who were present at the home managed to escape unharmed. Williams was also pulled from the burning house with the help of local residents.

The police and firefighters were immediately informed regarding the incident. Upon reaching the crime spot, the authorities extinguished the fire and found Shashane's body in the yard with multiple stab wounds and burn marks. She was later taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

As per reports, Anray turned himself in to the police and was taken into custody. He has also reportedly sustained injuries during the incident and has been advised to remain under medical care while in custody. The main reason behind the dispute is still unknown, but the authorities have ensured to conduct thorough investigation into the matter and punish the guilty for the offence.

The further details about the children have not been disclosed yet by the authorities. However, this shocking incident has left shockwaves across the communities. The netizens slammed the husband and expressed their concerns over the children. As an individual wrote, “So what gonna happen to the children? Jesus Christ where are you help lord.”

Netizens also expressed condolences to the friends and family members of the deceased. “I don't understand why some men think by killing or trying to hurt their wife or partner it will give them justice, or a medal grow up and if you can't make it together go your separate ways than hurting each other condolences to her family may her soul RIP,” wrote a user.