Two Jamaican men face charges for threatening to share nude pictures online

Two men have been charged for allegedly threatening to post nude pictures of a man on social media if he did not come of the water in Trelawny, Jamaica. The accused men face multiple charges for intimidating and threatening the victim.

As per reports shared by the authorities, the victim was relaxing in a spring when both the accused men approached him and threatened to rob him of his iPhone and demanded him to come out of the water. When the victim refused to come out of the water, the accused men intimidate him using a gun and threatened to post his naked pictures on social media platforms.

The accused men have been identified as 62-year-old resident of Trelawny, Dennis Lee, a truck driver and businessman of Stewart Castle, and 60-year-old driver Kenneth Earle, from Carey Park. The identity of the victim has not been revealed yet by the authorities.

When the situation became serious, the victim attempted to call the police officers, however, the accused men allegedly took the phone back from him. The victim successfully managed to escape from the situation and directly reported the matter to the authorities. The authorities conducted a thorough investigation and charged the accused with possession of a prohibited weapon, use of prohibited weapon to commit a felony, and robbery with aggravation.

The incident went viral on social media platforms as netizens took to their social media accounts to express their views and opinions. They appreciated the police for charging the accused men, however, they also emphasised on the need to address other serious crimes occurring in the nation as well.

As an individual wrote, “It is good that these people have been charged but there are multiple serious crimes also going on in the country, which needs to be look after.” “Good job on the authorities, it was about just sharing nude pictures of man, but what about girls who gets raped. Law enforcements need to be active in that scenario also.”