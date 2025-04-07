Jamaican Mother and Boyfriend charged with murder of 10-year-old son after brutal abuse

A Jamaican couple will be seeking the death penalty in the US State of Florida after being charged with the murder of the woman’s 10-year-old son from “unimaginable abuse”. As per reports, the victim was tied to a ladder, beaten and had a 10-pound dumbbell dropped onto his stomach by his mother and her boyfriend.

The victim has been identified as 10-year-old Xavier Williams. His mother 37-year-old Kimberly Mills, a former resident of Rose Heights in St James, and her boyfriend, 36-year-old Andre Walker are reported to have been charged with first-degree murder, first-degree felony murder, as well as aggravated child abuse.

As per reports, Xavier’s father, Keniel Williams and has wife had been friends since their high school days in Jamaica. He was the one who brought Kimberly Mills to the United States and helping her to build a life together. However, he said once she received her own US passport, Mills left him. The father of the child shared that they had two boys and both of them were living with their mother in Florida.

The information about the condition of Xavier was reported to the authorities, who investigated that the abuse had been ongoing for several months. They shared that the 10-year-old victim suffered relentless beatings that left his small body poorly broken. They unveiled that his younger brother was also a victim of the abuse, however he managed to survive.

As per reports, the State Attorney’s Office announced that both Mills and Walker will be seeking the death penalty. They noted that both will be punished for unlawfully engaged in child abuse, which resulted the murder of 10-year-old child.

The Fifth Judicial Circuit State’s Attorney William M. Gladson mentioned the case and said that “they are seeking the death penalty to both the defendants in this case. For capital punishment, for the most heinous of crimes and for the most vulnerable of victims, and that’s what we have in this particular case.”

As per reports, Walker and Mills have both submitted their written non-guilty pleas in their respective cases. However, the authorities have not responded to their pleas.

After this incident went viral, the netizens reacted on the matter and slammed both the mother and her boyfriend for their cruel behaviour. As an individual wrote, “Both of them should be put to lie down and drop the same weight on their chest and be made suffer so they can understand what it means to be wicked.” Another person wrote, “Can they receive the same torture and feel their intestines burst and be damaged also, wicked dem, musa Satan pickey.”