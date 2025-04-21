Caribbean vibes take center stage as Buju Banton headlines BET Experience in Los Angeles

Jamaican Reggae and Dancehall legend Buju Banton has been announced as one of the performers for the BET Experience 2025, scheduled to take place from 5th to 8th June, 2025 in Los Angeles. The Grammy-award winning reggae icon will share the stage with some renowned names like Jagged Edge, Lil Kim, Raekwon, Method Man & Redman, and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony.

This marks another powerful reminder of Buju Banton’s worldwide influence and the growing reach of Caribbean music across the globe. The artist is all set to mark his much-awaited return to Long Angeles, bringing his electrifying stage presence and grooving the audiences to his tunes.

The BET Experience is a multi–day celebration that features the best in music culture and community. The 2025 edition of the BET Experience features a diverse line-up of music artists throughout the week leading up to the BET Awards, scheduled to take place on 9th June, 2025.

The BET Experience is all set to return with a packed schedule of concerts, comedy shows, competitions, day parties, and the popular Fan Fest—all leading up to Culture’s Biggest Night: the BET Awards 2025. As per the schedule, the festivities will begin by Buju Banton headlining a performance at the Hollywood Palladium. His performance at the Hollywood Palladium will play a significant role in attracting larger international crowd.

His performance in Los Angeles will play a significant role in promoting the rich musical heritage of the Caribbean region. Sharing about his performance, the reggae artist reaffirmed his commitment to entertaining the audience, promising an unforgettable celebration of music and culture.

Buju Banton’s fans took to their social media accounts, expressing their excitement to attend the event. As an individual wrote, “Buju deserve his props. He put in the work over the years and now it shows how great his music is. Really excited to be part of this magical concert."

“Yes, my brother and Icon has risen to show the world how powerful our music is and the impact it has on our culture. Big to Mark Myrie for setting high standard for all other artists to follow. Buju Official,” wrote another user.

Another user said, “Thats why i love the mindset from this man call buju banton he keep rasta a life no matter what, in the time of covit many of Jamaica ppl was again him because of wat he was saying but me take all the words he said keep it up buju one love.”

BET Experience 2025 Complete Schedule

5th June: Reggae star Banton will jumpstart the festivities with a headlining performance at the Hollywood Palladium.

5th – 6th June: BET Experience is also partnering with Waymaker's Men's Summit for two days of networking and conversations focused on men of color.

7th – 8th June: BETX FanFest (Free) - Los Angeles Convention Center

8th June: BET R&B Night – Bringing all the feels at YouTube Theater and A Roots Picnic Experience