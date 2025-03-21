Buju Banton to Headline Planet Hollywood and Hollywood Palladium, marking historic West Coast return

This marks a major milestone for the artist, with performances in Las Vegas and the Hollywood Palladium showcasing his growing international popularity.

21st of March 2025

Buju Banton, Grammy-award winning reggae icon is all set to register historic milestone by becoming the first reggae artist to headline Planet Hollywood Las Vegas this summer. Marking his long-awaited return to the West Coast, the Jamaican artist is all set to bring his electrifying stage presence to Las Vegas and Los Angeles at Hollywood Palladium. 

This marks a significant milestone for the artist as his appearance in Las Vegas and Los Angeles Hollywood Palladium highlight the immense growth and love of the international audiences for the Caribbean artist. Sharing the information on his official social media handle, the reggae artist expressed excitement, giving his West Coast fans an opportunity to see him perform live for the first time in over 16 years. 

As soon as the artist broke the news on social media, his international fans were thrilled with excitement.  He also mentioned about the sales of the ticket which have already started and will end on 21st March, 2025. As per reports, the first show of the Buju Banton will be held on 5th June, 2025 at Los Angeles, California at Hollywood Palladium. It will be followed by his performance at Las Vegas, Nevada at Planet Hollywood on 7th June, 2025. 


With a career spanning decades and series of timeless hits, Buju Banton has continued to attract the audiences from all over the world. Now, with his announcement of performing at Hollywood Palladium, the fans are expected an evening filled with classic anthems and new music from the latest projects. 

I look forward to seeing you when you perform in Vegas! This is amazing,” said one user.  “When are you coming to Texas? Please I’m begging. I missed your Long Walk to freedom a couple years ago. I NEED this @bujubanton please come to Texas. Anywhere in Texas but preferably Dallas. Please and thank you,” wrote another. 

Buju Banton’s performance at the Hollywood Palladium will play a significant role in attracting larger international crowd. His performance will not only entertain audience but will also play an essential role in promoting the rich musical heritage of the Caribbean region. 

Buju Banton has been a powerhouse in the dancehall world for decades, known for his powerful voice and socially conscious lyrics. Over the years, he has emerged his position as one of Jamaica's most prominent dancehall artists in the early '90s. 

His tracks like "Boom Bye Bye" and "Champion," has showcased Banton's unique blend of storytelling and infectious beats. His lasting impact on the genre has not only helped shape its development but also made him an icon in the eyes of both fans and rivals.

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

Antigua and Barbuda to introduce legislation against crime and violence

Antigua and Barbuda to introduce legislation against crime and violence

11th of September 2024

Cashier of Jamaica charged in case of fraud, fails to deposit $900,000. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

Jamaica: Cashier charged in case of fraud, fails to deposit $900,000

14th of April 2024

Trinidad and Tobago marks 42% increase in number of cruise visitors in 2024. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

Trinidad and Tobago marks 42% increase in number of cruise visitors in 2024

9th of April 2024

Princess Kate has cancer, palace says, following surgery, health rumours. (Credits: National Times, Facebook)

Princess of Wales, Kate diagnosed with cancer; Kensington Palace announces

23rd of March 2024

Adrian Ali: Community leader contesting Trinidad and Tobago's local election || Picture Courtesy: Facebook

Adrian Ali: Community leader contesting Trinidad and Tobago’s local election

14th of August 2023

St Kitts and Nevis citizenship programme evolving with time says head Michael Martin

St Kitts and Nevis citizenship by investment programme evolving with time : Michael Martin

6th of March 2023

Fort Lauderdale, United States - February 17, 2016: A Caribbean Airlines Boeing 737-800 with the registration 9Y-POS taxis at Fort Lauderdale Airport (FLL) in the United States. Caribbean Airlines is the flag carrier airline of Trinidad and Tobago.

Caribbean Airlines launches Digital Health Passport amid COVID-19

1st of May 2021

Plane crashes into furniture manufacturing building in Southern California, killing 2 and injuring 19

3rd of January 2025