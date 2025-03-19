Former Grenadian PM Dr. Keith Mitchell collapses during Budget response at NNP meeting

A video of the incident has been circulating on social media, where the Former PM is heard saying, “Sisters and brothers, I am blacking out” before collapsing.

The Former Prime Minister of Grenada and MP for George North West, Dr. Keith Mitchell, collapsed on Monday during the party's self-styled People’s Parliament session at Happy Hill Secondary School. As per reports, the former PM was addressing the supporters of the New National Party (NNP), presenting his response to the ongoing budget at a meeting when he suddenly slumped on the podium.

A video of the incident has been circulating on social media, where the Former PM is heard saying, “Sisters and brothers, I am blacking out” before collapsing. The video also shows people rushing towards him as Dr Mitchell suffered the medical emergency during an address to the audience.

Following the incident, the newly appointed Leader of the Opposition, Emmalin Pierre shared an official statement regarding the health conditions of the Former PM. She assured the public that Dr. Mitchell is doing well and is in good spirits. She also highlighted that the MP had been battling the flu but remained committed to delivering his budget response to the nation.

However, while sharing a heartfelt story about the loss of a close family member, he became overwhelmed and stepped away from the presentation. “He left the event feeling well, and we are grateful for your continued concern and well wishes,” said Opposition leader, Emmalin Pierre.

The Prime Minister of Grenada, Dickon Mitchell also wished Dr Mitchell, a speedy recovery and has asked the nation to keep him in their prayers. The Office of the Prime Minister released an official statement, noting that they are aware of the sudden collapse of Dr. Keith Mitchell and extends best wishes to him and his family.

Dr. Keith Claudius Mitchell has served as the Prime Minister of Grenada for 23 years from 1995 to 2008 and again 2013 to 2022. He also been the member of the Grenadian Parliament since 1984, making him the longest serving parliamentarian in the Caribbean. His party which ruled and won the popular Electoral mandate with two clean sweep is currently the main opposition with four seats in the lower house.

They also ended the 23rd June election with six seats but have since lost two of its members. Minister Delma Thomas crossed the floor to join the ruling party while, Peter David recently resigned from the party after convention regulations concerns.