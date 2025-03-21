PM Skerrit Exposes UWP: Protests were a deliberate attempt to undermine democracy

The opposition claimed that the protest was against the introduction of three electoral reform bills, which the government argues are necessary to enhance transparency and fairness in the electoral process.

Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit has taken a bold stance against the violent protests which took place outside the Parliament on Wednesday and condemned the opposition United Workers’ Party’s actions as a deliberate attempt to create chaos and undermine the democratic process.

On the other hand, the opposition maintains that the reforms are being pushed through without proper consultation or transparency. Nevertheless, this assertion is disputed, as Prime Minister Skerrit had made the bills publicly available for review last year and consultation was made not only at regional but also at international levels.

Organisations including the Commonwealth, the Caribbean Community, Organisation of American States and Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States also participated in the overall consultation process, confirmed the Prime Minister.

Opposition do not want reform, they want chaos: PM Skerrit

In his address, PM Skerrit acknowledged that emotions are running high but reaffirmed that the government will never dismiss those emotions, but they must also recognise where they stem from-misinformation and deliberate agitation.

“What we saw yesterday was not a natural reaction to electoral reform. Across the world, nations fight for electoral reform, not against it. People do not usually take to the streets in anger when transparency and fairness are being enhanced. So why did this happen? Because this was always the opposition’s plan,” he claimed.

He slammed the UWP for causing such chaos and said that they do not want reform. The Prime Minister further said that this is not new, and they have done it before as well adding that, “The opposition knows better, but instead of leading with honesty, they chose to mislead, agitate, and create fear. They deliberately caused panic over something they themselves once called for.”

Dr Skerrit claimed that the protest was never about the bills themselves but was about creating a spectacle and illusion of unrest to put doubt in the minds of the people. Calling all this a political gameplay, he said that the people of Dominica deserve better.

UWP deliberately removed themselves from democratic process, reminds Dr Skerrit

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit reminded everyone that a critical point often overlooked is that the United Workers Party (UWP) chose not to contest the last general elections held in 2022 and they deliberately removed themselves from the democratic process.

He added that they are now trying to impose their will on the country from the outside. “Their absence from Parliament was their own doing, and yet they seek to dictate national affairs without a constitutional mandate,” added the leader.

The Dominica leader further questioned, “So, who is really protesting?” and emphasised that the opposition members in Parliament fully participated in the process and exercised their role in debating and voting on the legislation.

He added that the individuals creating unrest are not the parliamentary opposition but just a group of activists who hold no constitutional authority in this matter. In fact, the Prime Minister said, the members of the opposition, represented in the House supported the Registration of Electors Bill when it came to a vote.

According to him, this is not an issue of legitimate parliamentary dissent but rather an orchestrated attempt to create disorder.

He addressed the videos circulating online and said that they may seem shocking but they represent a very small group, and the vast majority of Dominicans understand why these reforms are necessary.

Dr Skerrit stressed that electoral reform is not something to fear, it is about fairness, transparency and a stronger democracy.

Electoral Reform Bills

The three electoral reform bills, which include the Electoral Commission Bill 2024, House of Assembly (Elections) Bill 2024, and Registration of Electors Bill 2024, were debated, voted on, and passed through due legislative process with the participation and approval of all opposition members including the Deputy Political Leader of the United Workers Party who is a Senator on Wednesday.