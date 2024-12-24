Celebrity Beyond’s inaugural visit to Grenada marks tourism milestone

The captain, crew members and all the passengers onboard the vessel received a warm and prestigious welcome by the tourism authority of Grenada.

The inaugural call of Celebrity Beyond marked an exciting chapter in the bustling cruise season of Grenada, bringing more than 3000 visitors last week.

The captain, crew members and all the passengers onboard the vessel received a warm and prestigious welcome by the tourism authority of Grenada.

The CEO of Grenada Tourism Authority, Petra Roach presented the captain with a special token, marking the celebration of the first-ever visit of Celebrity Beyond to the country. The grand welcoming ceremony was followed by an exclusive tour of the ship.

“Thank you for joining us and coming, doing this, ceremony today. So thank you very much again,” said the Captain of the vessel.

CEO Petra Roach reflects on the inaugural visit of Celebrity Beyond

Shedding light on the first-ever visit by Celebrity Beyond to Grenada, the CEO Petra Roach said that this visit by the vessel marks the beginning of what is hoping to be a fruitful and prosperous relation between the vessel and the country.

She added that this visit by the vessel means a lot to the people of Grenada and Carriacou and Petite Martinique. She further went on to mention about the inaugural visit by the vessel and said that it reflects the growing reputation and appeal of the country as a must visit destination in the Caribbean.

Features of Celebrity Beyond

Celebrity Beyond is a state-of-the-art ship which is considered as one of the biggest members of the Celebrity Cruises family. It is the third ship in the Celebrity’s Edge series and a sister to Celebrity Edge and Celebrity Apex.

This vessel was built in 2022 and has the facility to accommodate around 3950 passengers and 1400 crew members, showcasing the best of modern cruising. The cruise ship is built with impeccable designs, elevated features and breathtaking onboard venues and accommodations.

Significant boost to tourism

With the arrival of Celebrity Beyond to Grenada, the authorities marked a significant boost in the tourism sector. The arrival of thousands of passengers played a significant role in boosting the local businesses of the country as well, giving them an opportunity to exhibit, sell and promote their goods.

CEO Petra Roach added that such visit by the vessels not only boost tourism but also plays a major role in promoting the vibrant offerings of the country. She added that they are looking forward to welcome more such vessels, aiming to immerse the passengers in the natural beauty, pristine beaches, vibrant culture and traditions of the Spice Isle.