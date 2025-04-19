Dominica strengthens ties with ICAO, aims World-Class Sustainable Tourism

Denise Charles Pemberton reiterated her commitment to taking all necessary steps to ensure the nation's sustainability and resilience.

19th of April 2025

The Minister of Tourism of Dominica, Denise Charles Pemberton has reaffirmed the country’s commitment to working with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to transform the aviation sector of the island. Shedding light at the ICAO Facilitation Conference 2025, the Minister shared Dominica’s bold vision of becoming the World’s First Climate-Resilient Nation and a World-Class Sustainable Tourism Destination.  

“To do so, we must provide seamless, secure, and efficient air and sea travel experiences while preserving the values of hospitality, health, and resilience that define our people and our tourism product,” noted Minister Charles.

She therefore, reiterated her commitment to implementing all the necessary steps in order to ensure both sustainability and resilience throughout the nation.  

Dominica’s International Chapter marks transformative chapter in aviation

The tourism minister also highlighted about the construction of the Dominica’s first International Airport, describing it as a ‘transformative’ chapter in the aviation sector. She added that this project marks a generational investment not only in infrastructure, but also in shaping and improving the future passenger experience.  

As the airport is being developed from the ground up, Minister Charles noted that they are committed to embedding ICAO’s Facilitation principles into their design and operations, prioritizing seamless movement, health security, and digital readiness. The tourism minister emphasised on the designs of the airport, stating that it will play a significant role in supporting increasing traffic while also meeting climate adaptation standards.

Minister Denise Charles also focussed on implementing integrated border management systems, ensuring the customs, immigration and public health protocols are harmonized, ensuring a safer and securer travel experience for all the passengers. 

“On exporting on expanding airport capacities, we underscore the importance of scalable infrastructure planning. For Dominica, this means integrating technology and sustainable design from the onset to anticipate growth without compromising on service standards or environmental integrity. We recognize that the facilitation of clearance and service operations depends heavily on interagency coordination,” said Tourism Minister Denise Charles. 

Dominica supports adoption of modernized facilities 

Emphasising on providing advanced experiences to the passengers, Minister Denise Charles noted that it is necessary to provide travellers a welcoming, safe and informed environment at every touch point. She therefore, recognized the significance of embracing digital solutions for documentation and declarations, reducing congestion, aimed at maintaining a warm and culturally reflective passenger environment throughout the process from check-in to final arrival.

She highlighted about Dominica’s support for modernized integrated terminal procedures across customs, immigration, and health. She added that all these data-driven strategies will not just enhance the airport facilities but will also optimize passenger flows. 

“We remain committed to working in ICAO and fellow member seats to deliver world class passenger experience that is safe, human centered, and future ready. Dominica is at a pivotal moment in his aviation development. Infrastructure, but also in the regulatory and human capacity required to ensure safe, efficient, and facilitative operations. But we cannot do this alone. The provision of technical assistance must be tailored to the realities of small states,” said Minister Denise Charles. 
Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

WestJet Airlines to offer weekly flight services from Toronto to Grenada

WestJet Airlines to offer weekly flight services from Toronto to Grenada

15th of November 2024

Saint Lucia Inspired Mixer held at Jamaica Pegasus to promote its unique offerings. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

Saint Lucia Inspired Mixer held at Jamaica Pegasus to promote its unique offerings

19th of April 2024

The Flash-flood Watch has been discontinued for Barbados.

Flash-flood Warning lifted, BMS shares  

29th of March 2024

Dominican women team missed an opportunity against Guyana in CONCACAF Road to W Gold Cup 2023. (Credits: Unknown)

Dominica loses to Guyana in Road to W Gold Cup Home Match

1st of December 2023

Cool &amp; Smooth Abba Business League Playoffs 2023 in Antigua and Barbuda. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

Antigua and Barbuda hosts Cool & Smooth Abba Business League Playoffs 2023

8th of November 2023

PM Harris not following principles of Team Unity, says Premier Brantley

Premier Brantley call on people for spreading fake propaganda

26th of March 2022

BLPC donates 50 sanitizing dispensers to BTB

BLPC donates 50 sanitizing dispensers to BTB

27th of February 2021

Jamaica’s Keri-Ann Greenwood secures 2nd position in Miss Global Pageant 2025

10th of March 2025