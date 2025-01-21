Dominica set to welcome over 19,000 cruise visitors with 11 vessels docking this week

Dominica's Ministry of Tourism announced a busy week ahead, with at least one cruise vessel arriving daily, except on January 23, 2025, bringing thousands of visitors to the island.

Dominica is all set to welcome more than 19,000 cruise visitors during the ongoing week. As per the schedule, around 11 cruise vessels are all set to berth at different ports of the island nation from 20th January to 26th January, 2025. The major disembarkment will witness the arrival of around 8 ships from MV cruises along with some other liners.

The Ministry of Tourism of Dominica shared the thorough time-table of the cruise ships and expressed excitement on marking the arrival of thousands of visitors. As per the schedule shared by the tourism authority, the ports of the island nation will remain busy throughout the week with at least one vessel to arrive each day in the coming days, except, 23rd January, 2025.

Shedding light on the cruise schedule, the tourism authority aimed at showcasing the best of Dominica, promoting the natural beauty, pristine beaches, lush rainforests, warm hospitality, diverse offerings and the vibrant culture and traditions of the island nation. The authority aimed at offering an experience like no other to all the attendees.

The authority also emphasized on the significant boost to be witnessed by the taxi operators, tour operators and other local businesses. They noted that from local craft markets to excursions and cultural displays, visitors would have a wide range of options to immerse themselves in the warmth and vibrancy of Dominica.

Cruise Schedule (20th – 26th January, 2025)

20th January, 2025

· MS Borealis (1404 passengers) – Roseau Cruise Ship Berth

· MV Windsurf (156 passengers) – Woodbridge Bay Port

21st January, 2025

· MV Costa Fascinosa (3780 passengers) – Roseau Cruise Ship Berth

· SY Sea Cloud (94 passengers) – Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth

22nd January, 2025

· MV Costa Fortuna (3780 passengers) - Roseau Cruise Ship Berth

24th January, 2025

· MV Seven Seas Navigator (542 passengers) - Roseau Cruise Ship Berth

· LE Champlain (180 passengers) – Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth

· MV Eurodam (2104 passengers) - Woodbridge Bay Port

25th January, 2025

· MS Sirena (777 passengers) - Roseau Cruise Ship Berth

· MV Enchanted Princess (3560 passengers) – Woodbridge Bay Port

26th January, 2026

· MV Aidaperla (3256 passengers) – Roseau Cruise Ship Berth

Visitors to enjoy Mas Domnik

Passengers onboard the vessel has also a great opportunity to explore and enjoy the Mas Domnik Carnival. Dominica has also marked the official launch of the Carnival on Saturday, filling the streets with colours, entertainment and much more. The streets of Roseau came alive with the heartbeat of the traditions of Dominica, featuring, Kalinago Troupes, Sensay, Lapo Kabwit, Darkies, Bann Move, Bwa Bwa and the elegance of pageantry contestants. The cruise passengers also danced along the troupes, captivated by the authentic energy and vibrant atmosphere.

The visitors will be offered with diverse facilities and amenities, celebrating the rich culture and traditions of Dominica.