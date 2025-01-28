Dominica set for major cruise arrival with more than 18,000 passengers embarking on 15 ships

Ministry of Tourism of Dominica stated that the arrival of all these cruise ships marks the growing popularity of Dominica as the premier Caribbean destination among travellers.

Dominica is all set to welcome more than 18,000 cruise passengers during the ongoing week. As per reports, around 15 ships are all set to berth at different ports of the island nation from 27th January to 2nd February, 2025. The major disembarkment will witness the arrival of around 12 ships from MV Cruises along some other liners.

Sharing the comprehensive time-table of the cruise ships, the Ministry of Tourism of Dominica noted that the arrival of all these cruise ships marks the growing popularity of Dominica as the premier Caribbean destination among travellers.

According to the cruise schedule, the ports of Dominica will remain busy throughout the week with at least one vessel to berth each day in the coming days from 27th Jan – 2nd Feb, 2025. The tourism authority expressed excitement on marking the arrival of around 15 cruise vessels and aimed at promoting the natural beauty, pristine beaches, lush rainforests, warm hospitality, diverse offerings and vibrant culture of the country.

The tourism authority reiterated their commitment to showcase the best of Dominica, aiming to immerse the visitors in the warmth and vibrancy of the Nature Isle.

Cruise Schedule (27th Jan – 2nd Feb, 2025)

27th January, 2025

· MV Royal Clipper (260 passengers) – Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth

· MV Star Flyer (180 passengers) - Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth

28th January, 2025

· MV Grandeur of the Seas (2496 passengers) – Roseau Cruise Ship Berth

· MV Wind Spirit (156 passengers) – Woodbridge Bay Port

· SY Sea Cloud (94 passengers) – Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth

29th January, 2025

· MV Seven Seas Grandeur (829 passengers) – Roseau Cruise Ship Berth

· MV Celebrity Beyond (3260 passengers) – Woodbridge Bay Port

· SY Sea Cloud II (300 passengers) – Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth

30th January, 2025

· MV Queen Mary II (3108 passengers) – Roseau Cruise Ship Berth

· MV Aidabella (1266 passengers) – Woodbridge Bay Port

31st January, 2025

· LE Champlain (180 passengers) – Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth

1st February, 2025

· MV Viking Sea (1000 passengers) – Roseau Cruise Ship Berth

· MV Mein Schiff 2 (2894 passengers) – Woodbridge Bay Port

2nd February, 2025

· MV Seven Seas Navigator (542 passengers) – Roseau Cruise Ship Berth

· MV Marella Explorer 2 (2253 passengers) – Woodbridge Bay Port

Vibrant offerings to explore in Dominica

The tourism authority emphasised on the vibrant offerings and hidden gems of Dominica that offers the perfect blend of adventure, culture, and natural wellness.

Adventure: The authorities mentioned about the World’s second largest Boiling Lake and the Waitukubuli National Trail, a 115-mile route. The visitors can swim through Titou Gorge’s emerald waters to discover a hidden waterfall.

Culture: Passengers onboard the vessel will get a grand opportunity of celebrating the vibrant culture and traditions of Dominica, by attending the ultimate Mas Domnik. The attendees can also savor the Caribbean flavours, experiencing the rich flavours of the nation.

Wellness: The visitors can relax at Champagne Beach natural jacuzzi or rejuvenate at Bubble Beach Spa with volcanic hot springs and seaside views.