André Ebanks Named Premier After PPM-TCCP Coalition secures Majority
Cayman Islands Governor Jane Owen announced via Facebook that Andre Ebanks, leader of the People’s Progressive Movement, presented a letter confirming majority support from elected parliamentarians following the April 30 General Election.
2nd of May 2025
After failing to secure a majority of the seats in the 2025 Cayman Islands General Election, the People’s Progressive Movement, which received the highest number of votes at that time formed a coalition with The Caymanian Community Party (TCCP), to form a new government. The alliance together secured a total of 11 seats, achieving the required majority to govern.
Sharing about the details on their official Facebook handle, the Governor, - Cayman Islands, Jane Owen noted that Andre Ebanks, the leader of the People’s Progressive Movement presented them with a letter confirming that he has the support of the majority of the parliamentarians who were elected at the 30th April General Election.
The letter includes a total of 11 signatures from elected representatives (inclusive of Mr Ebanks) supporting his leadership of a new Government with Gary Rutty, who was elected as MP from the electoral district of George Town South as his deputy.
Shedding light on the letter, the Governor noted, “I have accepted this letter and will issue a Proclamation calling a meeting of Parliament on Tuesday 6th May. This will be published in the Cayman Islands Gazette tomorrow. At this meeting of Parliament, I look forward to swearing in all our new Members of Parliament, and immediately thereafter, the public swearing in of our new Cabinet outside of the Parliament building on Fort Street.”
Andre Ebanks to be Premier of Cayman Islands
After forming a collaboration between People’s Progressive Movement and the Caymanian Community Party, André Ebanks has claimed a majority and is now all set to serve as the next premier of the Cayman Islands. He described it more than just a change in the government and called it the beginning of a new chapter in Caymanian democracy. He aimed at building a stronger, fairer Cayman that works for the welfare and development of every citizen of the island.
He added that as coalition partners, they are united in their commitment to form a responsible government that will work quickly to address the cost-of-living crisis, stabilise the country’s finances, expand opportunities for Caymanians, and ensure sustainable development that benefits all their people.
No majority in 2025 General Elections
No single party or group of independents secured a majority of the 19 seats in the General Election 2025. The People’s Progressive Movement claimed seven seats in Parliament, the most out of all parties, with the other 12 seats locked in a four-way tie between the other two parties and independent candidates.
According to the results, the two newly-formed political parties, including the Cayman Islands National Party, founded by a former manager at Ernst & Young, and the Caymanian Community Party, established by members of the dissolved United People’s Movement secured four seats each. Meanwhile, three independent candidates also secured seats in Parliament.
2025 General Election Results
West Bay North: Rolston Anglin
West Bay West: Julie Hunter
West Bay Central: Katherine Ebanks-Wilks
West Bay South: Andre Ebanks
George Town North: Joseph Hew
George Town West: Pearlina McGaw-Lumsden
George Town Central: Kenneth Bryan
George Town South: Gary Rutty
George Town East: Roy McTaggart
Red Bay: Roy Tatum
Prospect: Michael Myles
Savannah: Heather Bodden
Newlands: Wayne Panton
Bodden Town West: Christopher Saunders
Bodden Town East: Dwayne Seymour
North Side: Johany Ebanks
East End: Isaac Rankine
Cayman Brac West and Little Cayman: Nickolas DaCosta
Cayman Brac East: Juliana O’Connor-Connolly
Latest
- Jamaica's Gas prices surge by $3.06, sparking public outcry
-
St Kitts and Nevis air arrivals surge 15% in Q1 2025, surpassing pre-pandemic levels
-
WINAIR resumes St. Maarten–Montserrat flights with twice-weekly services
-
Trinidad & Tobago’s Joshua James banned from bowling in regional and international matches-Here’s Why
-
Grenada’s Grand Anse Beach secures spot in 2025 World’s Top 50 Beaches in 2025
Related Articles
12th of November 2024
23rd of October 2024
27th of August 2024
11th of March 2024
20th of December 2023
15th of March 2021
26th of February 2021