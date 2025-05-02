André Ebanks Named Premier After PPM-TCCP Coalition secures Majority

After failing to secure a majority of the seats in the 2025 Cayman Islands General Election, the People’s Progressive Movement, which received the highest number of votes at that time formed a coalition with The Caymanian Community Party (TCCP), to form a new government. The alliance together secured a total of 11 seats, achieving the required majority to govern.

Sharing about the details on their official Facebook handle, the Governor, - Cayman Islands, Jane Owen noted that Andre Ebanks, the leader of the People’s Progressive Movement presented them with a letter confirming that he has the support of the majority of the parliamentarians who were elected at the 30th April General Election.

The letter includes a total of 11 signatures from elected representatives (inclusive of Mr Ebanks) supporting his leadership of a new Government with Gary Rutty, who was elected as MP from the electoral district of George Town South as his deputy.

Shedding light on the letter, the Governor noted, “I have accepted this letter and will issue a Proclamation calling a meeting of Parliament on Tuesday 6th May. This will be published in the Cayman Islands Gazette tomorrow. At this meeting of Parliament, I look forward to swearing in all our new Members of Parliament, and immediately thereafter, the public swearing in of our new Cabinet outside of the Parliament building on Fort Street.”

Andre Ebanks to be Premier of Cayman Islands

After forming a collaboration between People’s Progressive Movement and the Caymanian Community Party, André Ebanks has claimed a majority and is now all set to serve as the next premier of the Cayman Islands. He described it more than just a change in the government and called it the beginning of a new chapter in Caymanian democracy. He aimed at building a stronger, fairer Cayman that works for the welfare and development of every citizen of the island.

He added that as coalition partners, they are united in their commitment to form a responsible government that will work quickly to address the cost-of-living crisis, stabilise the country’s finances, expand opportunities for Caymanians, and ensure sustainable development that benefits all their people.

No majority in 2025 General Elections

No single party or group of independents secured a majority of the 19 seats in the General Election 2025. The People’s Progressive Movement claimed seven seats in Parliament, the most out of all parties, with the other 12 seats locked in a four-way tie between the other two parties and independent candidates.

According to the results, the two newly-formed political parties, including the Cayman Islands National Party, founded by a former manager at Ernst & Young, and the Caymanian Community Party, established by members of the dissolved United People’s Movement secured four seats each. Meanwhile, three independent candidates also secured seats in Parliament.

2025 General Election Results

West Bay North: Rolston Anglin

West Bay West: Julie Hunter

West Bay Central: Katherine Ebanks-Wilks

West Bay South: Andre Ebanks

George Town North: Joseph Hew

George Town West: Pearlina McGaw-Lumsden

George Town Central: Kenneth Bryan

George Town South: Gary Rutty

George Town East: Roy McTaggart

Red Bay: Roy Tatum

Prospect: Michael Myles

Savannah: Heather Bodden

Newlands: Wayne Panton

Bodden Town West: Christopher Saunders

Bodden Town East: Dwayne Seymour

North Side: Johany Ebanks

East End: Isaac Rankine

Cayman Brac West and Little Cayman: Nickolas DaCosta

Cayman Brac East: Juliana O’Connor-Connolly