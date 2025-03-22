Vybz Kartel’s ‘Black on Black Concert’ draws over 5,000 attendees to British Virgin Islands

The event also attracted another thousand people who gathered outside the main venue and watched the entire show from behind the fence or on top of their vehicles.

The Vybz Kartel show, ‘Black on Black Concert,’ welcomed over 5000 thousand attendees who enjoyed a powerful and magical night of dancehall music. The event organized by Yolo Promotions took place behind the Ralph T. O’Neal Administration Complex in the British Virgin Islands on Saturday, 15th March, 2024, celebrating diverse array of dancehall and reggae music.

Not only this, the event also attracted another thousand people who gathered outside the main venue and watched the entire show from behind the fence or on top of their vehicles. As per reports, Vybz Kartel commanded the attention of the crowd for entirely two hours with his electrifying performance and captivating stage presence.

This show marked the first time by the Vybz Kartel outside of Jamaica since his release from the prison. During the concert, the artist performed on some of his popular hits, making the audience groove to his electrifying tunes. The ‘World Boss’ also collaborated with Jah Vinci and Rvssian, adding more energy and diversity on the performance.

$220,000 invested at Vybz Kartel’s show ‘Black on Black Concert’

According to the reports, the Premier and Minister of Finance of British Virgin Island, Dr. Natalio D. Wheatley invested around $220,000.00 in the ‘Black on Black Concert’ featuring Jamaican Dancehall artist Vybz Kartel. Many people trolled him for investing such substantial amount at the concert. However, he defended his decision, noting that people will be flying into the islands to see Vybz Kartel performing, which will play a significant role in filling up their hotels, AirBnBs, and villas.

“Some persons can’t even find a place to stay, so they’re staying with family members and friends. They’re going to rent cars, they’re going to spend money, yes, they’re going to pay environmental levy, they’re going to pay departure tax, and they’re going to support our economy,” he added, “Now if you think about tourism, this is what tourism is,” said Premier Wheatley.

Successful execution of Vybz Kartel’s ‘Black on Black Concert’

Following the concert, the Premier announced the successful execution of the Vybz Kartel’s ‘Black and Black Concert’. He added that the show has brought thousands of people to the shores of the island, boosting not only the tourism but also the economic conditions of the nation.

He also thanked Vybz Kartel for his magical performance and said, “It’s good to have a legend in the house…God is the Greatest,” Dr Wheatley, who had received severe criticism from some members of society for sponsoring the show, remarked.