Trinidad and Tobago: Influencers mourn loss of infant son after battle with rare illness

Sharing a video of their late infant, the couple expressed, "This is not how we intended to introduce you to our son, but God has a purpose in everything."

Trinidad and Tobago: The social media influencers, Anil and Kineta James have announced about the passing of their infant son, who died after a long battle against a rare genetic disease, Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA). The couple, famously known for their funny videos, shared about the heartbreaking news in a joint post on TikTok and Instagram, mourning his tragic loss after their son bravely fought the disease till the end.

Sharing the video of their deceased infant, the couple noted, “THOSE EYES. This is not how we intended to introduce you to our son but we could have as many plans as we want but God is the one to say if it is to be so and he always does everything with a purpose.”

Shedding light on the struggling journey of their son, the parents described him as a ‘true fighter.’ They noted that despite the aggressive nature of the disease, their son displayed his remarkable strength, courage and bravery throughout the treatment.

Sharing about the last moments of their child, the mother said that their child refused to give up the fight until his father told him, “You don’t need to fight anymore baby.”

“At that moment DeAngelo allowed himself to go to rest. We got to experience something most may never experience in this lifetime we were with him till his last breath and we Thank God for making that possible for us. Although our hearts are aching, we know our baby is no longer in any pain or suffering,” said the TikTok influencers.

The content creators further thanked all their followers and fans for their prayers and kind words of encouragement for their family. “We ask for understanding as we mourn the loss of our son, SeAngelo Peter James... our angel and our warrior. To God be the glory,” noted the couple.

The locals in Trinidad and Tobago extended condolences to the friends and family members of the child, recognizing his courage and bravery in fighting the illness with resilience. As an individual wrote, “My deepest condolences to them in this time off grief may God bless and give you'll the strength to carry on.” Another wrote, “Sincere condolences to you guys. May God grant you mental, emotional and spiritual strength and understanding. May he also comfort you in your time of grief.”

“My Heartfelt condolences to the family, I pray that God give you all the strength at this most difficult time, keep strong God bless,” said another user.

What is Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)?

Spinal Muscular Atrophy is a genetic neuromuscular disorder that causes certain muscles to become weak and waste away. It involves the loss of a specific type of nerve cell in the spinal cord called lower motor neurons, or anterior horn cells. These cells control muscle movement. Without these motor neurons, muscles don’t receive the nerve signals that make them move.

Symptoms of SMA

· Decreased feal movements

· Decreased muscle tone

· Severe muscle weakness

· Severe breathing issues and many others.

Treatment for SMA

It is a genetic condition, which means that a child inherit genes from their biological parents that cause the condition. It requires physical therapy, occupational therapy which could help a patient improve their posture, prevent joint immobility and slow muscle weakness.