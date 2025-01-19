Silver Airways expands services between San Juan, St Maarten and Anguilla, offering 5 weekly flights

Silver Airways has announced the expansion of flight services between San Juan, St. Maarten and Anguilla, providing seamless and travel options to the visitors. The service has increased from 3 times weekly to 5 times weekly, ensuring a smooth travel options for the passengers.

Expansion of services are effective from 1st March, 2025, with fares starting at just $90. These flight services will be accessible on the days including, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday. Shedding light on the expanded route, the authorities of the airline emphasised on strengthening its partnership and relation between the nations.

They noted that these expanded services from 3 times to 5 times weekly will play a significant role in opening diverse travel options for the visitors, making it accessible and easy for them to traverse between the destinations.

“With a quick and easy ferry connection from SXM to Anguilla, we are proud to keep you connected to paradise.”

As per the travel route shared by the airline, the flight will initially depart from San Juan, Puerto Rico to St Maarten. Following that, the passengers boarded the aircraft, seeking to visit Anguilla will be facilitated with the services provided by ferry.

How to book Flight?

The interested individual can book their flight via the official website of Silver Airways, i.e., flySilver.com. As per reports, the one-way fare will cost the passenger around $90. Emphasising on the prices of the tickets, the authorities noted that they have kept the budget-friendly fares, aiming to provide services at an affordable cost.

Special Offer – 20% off on the celebration of 11 years

Silver Airways has also announced a whooping offer of 20% off on the next flight for the frequent passengers of the airline, celebrating 11 years of their services. While announcing about this major offer, the authorities aimed at welcoming their local customers on board again by offering 20% discount.

The passengers can avail the benefit by using code ‘THANKYOU20’ on flysilver.com. The airline has also shared the certain terms and conditions to be followed by the passengers in order to avail the benefit. The citizens can book their tickets by 11:59 pm on 26th January, 2025. The discount will be provided to the passengers for the travel period between 24th – 28th January, 2025.

As per the reports, this massive discount of 20% applies only to N, G, K, L, T, S, W, V, Q, H, and U class fares. The discount will also be valid to base fare only, excluding government taxes and fees or carrier-imposed fees. Along with that, the 7-days advance purchase is also required. Emphasising on the services, the airline reiterated their commitment to delivering the safe, comfortable and reliable travel experience.