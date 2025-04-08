Grenada receives two state-of-the-art ambulances to strengthen emergency medical response

The handing over ceremony was attended by key government officials, health care professionals, and representatives from the OECS Regional Health Project.

Grenada received keys to two state-of-the-art ambulances, marking a huge milestone in strengthening the emergency medical response of the island. These two ambulances funded by World Bank Group, the OECS Regional Health Project are expected to play a significant role in enhancing the health system resilience and emergency responsiveness in the country.

The newly acquired ambulances are fully equipped with state-of-the-art medical equipment, ensuring that patients at the General Hospital and the Princess Alice Hospital receive urgent care while being transported to medical facilities.

Addition of ambulances marks life-saving investment for Grenada: Minister of Health

Philip Telesford, the Minister of Health of Grenada shed light on the addition of two ambulances and described it as ‘life-saving investment’ for the island. He noted that this procurement reflects the unwavering commitment and dedication of the Ministry to ensuring that no one is left without access to critical care when they need it most.

The Minister added that these ambulances will empower them to respond swiftly to emergencies and elevating the delivery of ambulance services. He also aimed at marking significant advancements in the delivery of this specific health service.

He added that they are looking forward to faster their response times, ensuring a more efficient healthcare system. The Ministry of Health of Grenada reiterated their commitment to cater to the needs and demands of all the people with urgency and excellence, ensuring developed health sector in the island.

The OECS Regional Health Program Project Coordinator, Carlene Jones also emphasised on the addition of two ambulances. He added that this unit funded by the World Bank Group will play a significant role in improving the preparedness capacities of health systems for public health emergencies in the country. He added that the addition of ambulances in Grenada would ensure that the health sector is better equipped to handle crisis efficiently and effectively.