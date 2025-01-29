Caribbean Nationals Among over 1.4 million on Trump’s U.S. Deportation List

Final removal orders from the United States failed to restrict the migrants from staying because of legal processes and transportation difficulties.

United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) reports show 1,445,549 noncitizens with final removal orders continue to be active on agency past-the-detention lists. Hundreds of Caribbean residents along with 68 people from St. Kitts and Nevis and 104 from Dominica make up the complete list of this non-citizen group.

Caribbean Countries on the ICE Deportation List

The November 2024 report shows Jamaica stands out by owning the most Caribbean nationals facing deportation, totalling to 5,120 people. The country of Haiti beholds 32,363 individuals awaiting deportation and the Dominican Republic has 12,699 persons in this situation. Large Caribbean populations are to face deportation from the United States including 1,197 people from Trinidad and Tobago, and 1,236 people from Guyana and 899 people from Belize.

Additional Caribbean nations feel the impact of removals with Barbados (151), Grenada (149), Saint Lucia (202) as well as St. Vincent and the Grenadines (127) and Antigua and Barbuda (110) being affected. Nationals from The Bahamas number up to 426 while Bermuda has 10 listed persons, and the Cayman Islands only have 2 individuals.

Deportees still persist

Final removal orders from the United States failed to restrict the migrants from staying because of legal processes and transportation difficulties. Foreign nationals persist in USA the reasons being their claims for asylum protection together with their withholding of removal laws and ‘Convention Against Torture’ defenses remain active. Deportation delays frequently occur because certain foreign governments fail to issue travel documents or validate citizenship information.

Impact of Deportation on Small Caribbean Islands

According to the report, Jamaica and St. Lucia share the "at risk of non-compliance" status along with other countries, namely Nicaragua and Vietnam when it comes to taking in deportees. Fifteen countries are specifically recognized as "uncooperative" among those listed in the report including Cuba and China.

Torrid circumstances create financial along with societal hurdles that burden small Caribbean states. Local authorities of St. Kitts and Nevis and Dominica should work with U.S. officials to establish just re-entry protocols alongside support programs for deportation returnees. Regional migration continues to be influenced by deportations which demands government preparedness to evaluate both community and national security consequences.