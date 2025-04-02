British Airways to operate 361 flights to Caribbean, offering 8,324 seats to Saint Lucia

The airline's decision to expand seating comes in response to the growing demand for Saint Lucia among international travelers and the diaspora.

British Airways has announced to operate around 361 flights to the Caribbean region, providing 8,324 seats to Saint Lucia. This remarkable increase in the number of seats is a part of the airline’s Caribbean network, highlighting the significance of the island in enhancing the connectivity between UK and the Caribbean region.

The decision to expand the seats has been undertaken by the airline following the growing demand of Saint Lucia among international travellers and the diaspora. As per the reports, the airline will offer the services between the UK and the Caribbean by operating the route from London Gatwick. As per reports, most of the services to Saint Lucia will be operated by the airline’s state-of-the-art Boeing 777 fleet.

The authorities of the British Airways shed light on the services and aimed at offering passengers a choice of four cabin classes, including the luxurious Club World Suites and the comfortable World Traveler Plus. As per the schedule, British Airways will offer direct flights to Saint Lucia, along with connecting services to Tobago on Tuesdays and Fridays, Grenada on Wednesdays, and Guyana on Mondays and Thursdays.

Saint Lucia recorded 14% growth in stay-over arrivals

Saint Lucia has also marked significant growth in the arrival of international visitors, marking 14% growth in the overall stayover arrivals and 4% in the UK arrivals in 2024. This significant growth in the arrival of visitors highlights the growing demand of the Saint Lucia among international travellers.

The further increase in the number of seats is expected to play a major role in boosting the tourism sector of the island. The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority has also expressed their desire to break several previous records, aimed at continuing to marking significant and notable achievements in the near future as well.

British Airways services to Caribbean region

The British Airways has also expanded their services to the other areas of the Caribbean region as well. According to the reports, the airline will serve the route from London Heathrow to Bridgetown, Barbados, with 40 flights and 10,220 seats. This route will be served by both the Boeing 777-300ER and the 787-10.

Meanwhile, the airline has announced to offer around 7,052 seats to Antigua, and 7,050 seats to both Bermuda and Nassau each. Other destinations included in the list are Grand Cayman, Punta Cana, Grenada, and Kingston. This major increase in the services light on the commitment of the airline towards enhancing connections between the UK and the Caribbean region.