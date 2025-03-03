Grenada’s national youth parliamentarians take oath, vow to bring real change

The youth parliamentarians were elected in the inaugural National Youth Election held in December 2024 after months of campaigning.

Grenada's democratic history was marked on February 26, 2025, as the country's youth parliamentarians were officially sworn in. The youth leaders delivered introductory speeches after taking oath, outlining their vision, goals and passion for the youth they represent.

The youth parliamentarians were elected in the inaugural National Youth Election held in December 2024 after months of campaigning. The polling was organized by Grenada’s Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Fourteen youth parliamentarians took the oath at the ceremony which took place at the Grenada Houses of Parliament Building at Mount Wheldale in St. George’s. The cohort of parliamentarians will serve for two years.

During this time, they will represent the young people in their respective constituencies on the national level, engage in civic and community programmes and receive continuous training and financial support to implement key projects.

They also received their respective parliamentary portfolios during the swearing-in ceremony. In their speeches, the youth leaders spoke in a voice that reflected their determination to give the Caribbean nation a bold and ambitious leadership in future.

What the new youth parliamentarians said

The national youth parliamentarians took the oath by uttering, “Having been elected a member of the National Youth Parliament, I do swear in the name of God, solemnly affirm that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of Grenada as by law established. I will uphold the sovereignty and integrity of Grenada and that I will faithfully discharge the duty upon which I am about to enter.”

During the maiden presentation as youth parliamentarians, they outlined plans for their constituencies and Grenada.

In his speech, Joshua Andall, who represents the St. Andrew North West constituency and is also one of Grenada’s ambassadors to the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), said, “My motivation is simple. I want to create a constituency where our youth are empowered where they are heard and where the community spirit is revived and where the people feel a sense of belonging. This is a new vision for my constituency. I dream of a constituency where community is more than a word it’s a way of life.”

Stressing community development and involvement, cultural development, unemployment and mental health awareness, Sashanna Mc Vean from St. John constituency said, “In the area of youth involvement and development, I have realized after interacting with some of the youth in St. John that some of them have difficulties with reading and writing and basic math. It is therefore one of my goals to officially launch the Big Brother Big Sister Programme in which we will assist students who have difficulties with reading and writing and basic math in both primary and secondary school.”

Amanda Japal-George, the youth parliamentarian from St. Andrew South East, said, “I am here to tell them and all of us that our age, our circumstances our struggles do not define our limits. They define our strengths. It is these experiences, the untapped potential, the overlooked dreams that push me to act and today I commit to acting not just for myself but for every young person who deserves a chance in St. Andrew South East.”

Tariq Miller, who represents St. David, said: “I am committed to do my part in establishing safe spaces for our youth providing an avenue where our most pressing concerns about mental health, substance abuse, addictions and peer pressure can be heard, understood and properly addressed.”

What the parliamentarians will do

During their two-year stint, the elected representatives will advocate on behalf of the youth of Grenada besides representing their respective constituencies. They will also engage in regular national youth parliamentary sittings debating actual Bills passed in the National Parliament. Apart from taking part in comprehensive mentorship programmes, they will also attend official engagements in their capacity. They will also have access to the community support grant fund to initiate community and youth development projects.

What the government representatives said

Minister for Youth and Sports Delma Thomas said at the event, “It is about integrity making a meaningful difference in the lives of those who place confidence in you. Your work as parliamentarians begins now, advocating for the youth of your constituencies, presenting solutions to the challenges they face and actively participating in national discussions that shape our country’s future.”

‘Not just another extra-curricular activity’

Seville Francis, Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Youth and Sports who is also a former youth parliamentarian, said, “Let me assure you the lessons, experiences and discipline I gained from my time as a youth parliamentarian shaped the leader I am today. You too now stand on a threshold of something great. You have made history by being part of this inaugural National Youth Parliament.

“This is not just another extra-curricular activity or a line to add to your resume. This is a privilege and a profound responsibility and I encourage you to see it as just that. I charge you every one of you to be better than us. Do not let this be a ceremonial title. Let it be a call to action. Grenada needs you.”

Hailing the National Youth Parliament, Former government senator Tessa St. Cyr, who is also an advocate for youth, said it is an innovative way of getting the young people involved.

“I have been involved in it for quite a while and having them integrally involved in the process, going up and campaigning and getting involved in the entire process. I think that it is absolutely perfect for getting our young people more involved in that kind of discourse,” she added.

St. Cyr also said that she became emotional at times while hearing the youth parliamentarians speak during their swearing-in. She said the leaders showed great involvement and passion during their sitting in the parishes and it was reflected in some of the developments seen.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports said in a Facebook post, “For years, the Youth Parliament Programme has shaped some of the nation’s most influential leaders. Now, the Ministry of Youth & Sports is taking it even further-electing National Youth Parliamentarians.”

This is just the beginning of a new era of youth leadership!” it added.

“This is a proud moment—for Grenada, for the youth Parliamentarians and for all those who have mentored, encouraged and supported them on this journey. We extend our best wishes for success and impact as we work together to continue moving our nation forward,” the prime minister’s office of Grenada said on social media.

Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell also shared the news on his official Facebook page.