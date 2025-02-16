Mighty Gabby ordered to surrender Passport amid sexual assault charge

The calypsonian and cultural ambassador of Barbados, Anthony The Mighty Gabby Carter has been charged with an offence related to sex. The veteran musician, known for his significant contributions to the musical culture of Barbados, appeared in the district “A” Magistrate Court on Friday, February 14th, 2025.

During the hearing, the 76-year-old Carter faced several allegations of having sexual intercourse with a female without her consent between the period of 17th July and 8th September, 2023.

As per reports, the legendary calypso singer and several times Pic-O-De-Crop Monarch was granted bail at BDS$10,000 (around EC$13,420) by the magistrate. The prosecution did not object to the bail, considering Carter’s age. However, the singer was ordered to surrender his passport and travel documents. Along with that, he has also been asked to report twice weekly to Hastings Police Station, i.e., every Tuesday and Saturday before 3 pm.

The singer has also been asked to remain in Barbados until his next court hearing. The next court hearing for Mighty Gabby has been scheduled to take place on 14th July, 2025. He can apply to the court if he needs to travel. Emphasising on the matter, the legal team of the singer, led by King’s Counsel Andrew Pilgrim and attorney Leslie Cargill-Straker said that they are committed to winning the case. They also ensured to ‘forcefully defend’ their client against the charges.

Reaction of netizens after the case went viral

The netizens took to their social media accounts and reacted on the matter. As an individual with the user’s name of Dwayne Akio Wong-Omowale expressed his concern and called it ‘difficult’ to digest. His comment read as, “I recently was made aware of the news story concerning the rape charge that the Mighty Gabby is facing. As someone who has been a fan of his music for many years, the report is a very troubling one. As much as I’ve admired the anti-colonial and pro-African themes in Gabby's music, I've also been critical of Gabby’s tendency to abuse and intimidate others.”

He continued, stating, “I understand that under the law Gabby is innocent until proven guilty, but the report is troubling to me not only because of the nature of what he is being accused of but also because of the fact that the recent allegation is indicative of troubling pattern that I have noticed with Gabby’s behavior over the years.”

“Age has nothing to do with what he is alleged of doing. Shame prayers going out to the victim,” said one user. While, another person hoped that the singer could prove his innocence as his comment read as, “At that age prison is not for you. I hope you can prove your innocence.”