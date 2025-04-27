KLM Royal Dutch Airlines to resume flights between Amsterdam and Barbados, starting October 2025

The flights will return to KLM's intercontinental network after a two-year hiatus, providing travelers with easier access to Barbados for the 2025 winter season.

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has announced the return of its flight services between Amsterdam and Bridgetown, marking the grand return of the island on the flight itinerary of the airline. The flights will commence on 26th October, 2025 and will run through to 26th March, 2026, making it easier and accessible for the travellers to spend their winter vacations with their loved ones.

The flights will return to their intercontinental network after about 2 years. The reintroduction of the airline marks a comeback for Barbados, which had previously seen service from KLM during the winter seasons of 2021 and 2022. The airline is once again all set to serve Barbados, enhancing its connectivity and boosting tourism of both of the nations.

According to the details, the flights will continue onwards to Georgetown, Guyana, making it easier for the travellers to explore the Caribbean and South America. The airline will operate a modern Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. The aircraft is known for its diverse features including, 30 World Business Class seats, 21 Premium Comfort Class seats and 224 Economy class seats, offering a comfortable and efficient travel experiences to all the passengers.

As per the reports, the KLM Royal Dutch Airlines will offer three weekly flight services on days including, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. According to the schedule, the flight will depart from Amsterdam at around 9:35 and arrive in Bridgetown at 13:35. The flight will then continue and depart at 15:05 for Georgetown, and arriving in 16:40.

With this flight combination, KLM is aimed at catering to the growing demand for both for both leisure and business travel across the Caribbean and South America. Shedding light on the return of the flight services, the tourism authority of both Barbados and Guyana expressed delight and noted that it would play a major role in boosting tourism and enhancing connectivity.

They further expressed their desire to attract large number of visitors, showcasing the best of Caribbean region to all the international visitors.

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines was founded in 1919 and holds the title of being the oldest airline in the world still operating under its original name. The airline has an experience of over 105 years of flying history, connecting people, cultures, and continents.

From its very first flight in 1920, carrying just two passengers from London to Amsterdam to now, KLM has grown into a global leader in aviation, weathering wars, economic shifts, and technological revolutions.