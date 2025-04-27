KLM Royal Dutch Airlines to resume flights between Amsterdam and Barbados, starting October 2025

The flights will return to KLM's intercontinental network after a two-year hiatus, providing travelers with easier access to Barbados for the 2025 winter season.

27th of April 2025

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has announced the return of its flight services between Amsterdam and Bridgetown, marking the grand return of the island on the flight itinerary of the airline. The flights will commence on 26th October, 2025 and will run through to 26th March, 2026, making it easier and accessible for the travellers to spend their winter vacations with their loved ones. 

The flights will return to their intercontinental network after about 2 years. The reintroduction of the airline marks a comeback for Barbados, which had previously seen service from KLM during the winter seasons of 2021 and 2022. The airline is once again all set to serve Barbados, enhancing its connectivity and boosting tourism of both of the nations. 

According to the details, the flights will continue onwards to Georgetown, Guyana, making it easier for the travellers to explore the Caribbean and South America. The airline will operate a modern Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. The aircraft is known for its diverse features including, 30 World Business Class seats, 21 Premium Comfort Class seats and 224 Economy class seats, offering a comfortable and efficient travel experiences to all the passengers. 

As per the reports, the KLM Royal Dutch Airlines will offer three weekly flight services on days including, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. According to the schedule, the flight will depart from Amsterdam at around 9:35 and arrive in Bridgetown at 13:35. The flight will then continue and depart at 15:05 for Georgetown, and arriving in 16:40. 

With this flight combination, KLM is aimed at catering to the growing demand for both for both leisure and business travel across the Caribbean and South America. Shedding light on the return of the flight services, the tourism authority of both Barbados and Guyana expressed delight and noted that it would play a major role in boosting tourism and enhancing connectivity. 

They further expressed their desire to attract large number of visitors, showcasing the best of Caribbean region to all the international visitors. 

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines 

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines was founded in 1919 and holds the title of being the oldest airline in the world still operating under its original name. The airline has an experience of over 105 years of flying history, connecting people, cultures, and continents.

From its very first flight in 1920, carrying just two passengers from London to Amsterdam to now, KLM has grown into a global leader in aviation, weathering wars, economic shifts, and technological revolutions.

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

LIAT 2020 marks inaugural flight to St Kitts, launching new routes in Caribbean

LIAT 2020 marks inaugural flight to St Kitts, expanding Caribbean network

5th of September 2024

Julien Alfred aims to bring second medal, reaches into 200m semi-finals. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

Julien Alfred aims to bring second Olympic medal, reaches into 200m semi-finals

5th of August 2024

Dr Denzil Douglas denies fake allegations by MSR Media and promises to protect legacy. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

Dr Denzil Douglas denies fake allegations by MSR Media and promises to protect legacy

4th of June 2024

Holiday Inn Hotel Poised to Boost St Vincent’s Tourism Sector. (Credits: St Vincent Times, Facebook)

Holiday Inn project vows to enhance SVG’s Tourism Sector

9th of April 2024

Dominica: US Ambassador Roger F Nyhus visits Minister Irving Mclntyre, credits to Facebook

Dominica: US Ambassador Roger F Nyhus visits Minister Irving Mclntyre

27th of February 2024

St Kitts and Nevis set to host Track and Field Interschool Championship. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

St Kitts and Nevis set to host Track and Field Interschool Championship

23rd of February 2024

A 19 year old got killed in an accident in Guyana. Picture Credits: Facebook accounts

19-year-old loses his life in fatal accident in Guyana

6th of November 2023

Saint Lucia: HelpAWS introduces fun, loving and hunk dog – Buster || Picture Courtesy: HelpAWS Facebook

Saint Lucia: HelpAWS introduces fun, loving and hunk dog – Buster

23rd of January 2023