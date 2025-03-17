Barbados welcomes Japan’s Mitsui Ocean Fuji on inaugural visit

Mitsui Ocean Fuji is the first cruise ship in Japan with all suite cabins and was officially introduced in December 2024.

Barbados marked the inaugural visit of the Japan’s luxurious all-suite cruise ship, Mitsui Ocean Fuji on Tuesday. The maiden call of the vessel was celebrated with a traditional plaque exchange ceremony, marking the start of what is hoped to be a fruitful relation between the vessel and the island.

As per reports, the Mitsui Ocean Fuji is currently on its world tour and the Port of Bridgetown is one of only two ports in the Caribbean at which the vessel will berth. The welcoming ceremony was attended by several tourism delegates including, Ambassador of Japan to Barbados, Miyasaka Yusuke; First Secretary of the Embassy of Japan in Barbados, Miura Shitau; Chief Product Development Officer of the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc., Marsha Alleyne; Divisional Manager of Business Development and Strategy at the Barbados Port Inc., Jane Brome and Kevyn Yearwood, Managing Director of Platinum Port Agency.

The tourism authority shed light on the inaugural vessel of the vessel and described it as an exciting development for the cruise industry of the country. They extended a warm welcome to the Captain Kim Roger Karlsson, Hotel General Managers Keiichiro Kawano and Maarit Aartoaho, other crew and all the passengers on the board.

They offered plethora of experiences to all the guests, as the passengers onboard the vessel enjoyed and explored diverse attractions of the island, including its natural beauty, pristine beaches, lush rainforests and the vibrant culture and traditions of the country. The arrival of the vessel and the hundreds of passengers gave a significant boost to the local businesses, providing them an opportunity to showcase or sell their locally produced goods, generating large amount of revenue.

Mitsui Ocean Fuji is the first cruise ship in Japan with all suite cabins and was officially introduced in December 2024. This second luxury ship in the Mitsui Ocean Cruises line, is presently on a global voyage to celebrate the launch, hosting a contingent of 280 Japanese passengers.

The vessel set sail in January 2025, with its journey scheduled to conclude within 4 weeks. The cruise ship is owned by The MOL Group and operated by The MOL Cruises. This is the vessel which caters to travellers seeking a sophisticated cruising experience.