Saint Lucia set to welcome over 36,000 cruise passengers in exciting week ahead

Around 12 cruise ships will dock at the shores of the island nation from 10th March to 16th March, 2025.

12th of March 2025

Saint Lucia is once again all set for an exciting week ahead for the cruise industry of the island, marking the arrival of more than 36,000 cruise passengers to the shores of the country. The major disembarkment will witness the arrival of several cruises including the vessels operated by the companies including, Royal Caribbean; Norwegian Cruises; Marella Voyager; Virgin Voyages and many more.

As per reports, around 12 cruise ships will dock at the shores of the island nation from 10th March to 16th March, 2025. The ports of Saint Lucia will remain busy throughout the week with at least one vessel schedule to arrive each day in the ongoing week. This remarkable week began with the arrival of P&O Cruises’ Arvia and Sea Cloud Cruises’ Sea Cloud, bringing around 6600 passengers simultaneously to the shores of the country. The week will also conclude with the arrival of Arvia, along with Marella Voyager, bringing together more than 8000 passengers to the island. 

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority shared the comprehensive time-table of the vessels to dock at the shores of the island nation. They noted, “Another exciting week ahead for Saint Lucia’s cruise industry! As we welcome more visitors to our shores.” Emphasising on the arrival of all these cruise ships, the tourism authority aimed at showcasing the best of Saint Lucia, i.e, the natural beauty, historical wonders, lush rainforests, restaurants, celebrating the rich culture and traditions of the country. 

The tourism authority noted that the arrival of all these vessels shed light on the growing reputation of the country among international passengers and cruise lines. 

Cruise Schedule (10th March – 16th March, 2025)

10th March, 2025

·         Arvia (6509 passengers)

·         Sea Cloud 11 (96 passengers)

11th March, 2025

·         Ilma (448 passengers)

12th March, 2025

·         Resilient Lady (2770 passengers)

·         Ventura (3192 passengers)

13th March, 2025

·         MS Vista (1250 passengers)

·         Rhapsody of the Seas (2435 passengers)

14th March, 2025

·         Norwegian Viva (3221 passengers)

·         Britannia (4324 passengers)

15th March, 2025

·         Britannia (4324 passengers)

16th March, 2025

·         Arvia (6509 passengers)

·         Marella Voyager (1912 passengers)

