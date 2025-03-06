Saint Lucia earns 9 nominations at World Travel Awards 2025

Saint Lucia Tourism Authority stated that this achievement is a testament to their unwavering commitment and dedication towards making the island, a ‘premier destination’ for all the travellers.

Saint Lucia continues to shine on the global platform as the island earned a record-breaking 9 nominations for the prestigious 2025 World Travel Awards – Caribbean and North America categories. These nominations mark a crucial moment for not only the tourism sector but for the country as a whole.

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority said that this achievement is a testament to their unwavering commitment and dedication towards making the island, a ‘premier destination’ for all the travellers. They added that this achievement highlights Saint Lucia’s offerings in adventure, romance, sustainability, luxury and nature.

Nominations earned by Saint Lucia for World Travel Awards

The country has earned nominations in around 9 categories including,

1. Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tourism Destination 2025

2. Caribbean's Leading Cruise Destination 2025

3. Caribbean's Leading Culinary Destination 2025

4. Caribbean's Leading Destination 2025

5. Caribbean's Leading Green Destination 2025

6. Caribbean's Leading Honeymoon Destination 2025

7. Caribbean's Leading Luxury Island Destination 2025

8. Caribbean's Leading Nature Destination 2025

9. Caribbean's Leading Wedding Destination 2025

Emphasising on the nominations, the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority said that this achievement reflects the dedication of the tourism industry and the warmth of our people who contribute to making Saint Lucia a world-class destination. They further reiterated their commitment to providing diverse offerings, luxurious accommodations, exciting outdoor activities and rich cultural experiences to all its travellers, making their experience unforgettable.

Saint Lucia’s performance at World Travel Awards 2024

Saint Lucia claimed prestigious accolades such as the Caribbean’s Leading Adventure Tourism Destination, Leading Honeymoon Destination, and Best Emerging Culinary City for 2024. That was the 15th time that Saint Lucia claimed the Honeymoon Destination Award and 3rd time for the Adventure Tourism Destination Award.

The Minister of Tourism of Saint Lucia, Ernest Hilaire also emphasized on such recognitions and said that the diverse tourism offerings of the country have raised the bar by providing an enchanting backdrop and adventures for travellers to celebrate and create lasting memories.

World Travel Awards 2025

The World Travel Awards recognized globally as the hallmark of excellence in the travel and tourism industry. This award acknowledges destinations, hotels, hotels, resorts, and travel organizations. The 2025 edition of the World Travel Awards Latin America Ceremony 2025 has been scheduled to held at the Cancún, Mexico. The world-class city will welcome travel and tourism figureheads for the red-carpet event on 27 September.