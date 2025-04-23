Antigua and Barbuda shines bright with 5 Medals at CARIFTA 2025

Antigua and Barbuda concluded the 2025 CARIFTA Games with an impressive total of 5 medals, including 2 Gold, 1 Silver and 2 Bronze. The three-day event has finally concluded on a high note, providing all the athletes an opportunity to showcase their skills, abilities and techniques. Antigua and Barbuda finished in fifth position, giving tough competition to other teams participating in the tournament.

Ranique Richards started the medal campaign for Antigua and Barbuda by claiming the bronze medal in the Girls Under-17 Shot Put. She threw a distance of 12.57m, becoming the first medallist of Antigua and Barbuda at the 2025 CARIFTA Games. She was followed by Tyra Fenton who became Antigua and Barbuda's first ever gold medallist at 400m in the U17 category at the CARIFTA Games 2025. She completed the race with her lifetime best of 53.93, setting a new National U18 Record.

Geolyna Dowdie earned the third medal for the nation at the CARIFTA 2025, claiming silver medal in the 100m U20 Girls. Zonique Charles claimed second gold medal for Antigua and Barbuda at the Games. She launched the javelin out to a personal best of 46.29m in the 5th of 6 rounds to beat all challengers. After capturing gold in the Girls U17 400m on Saturday, Fenton returned to the track and secured a bronze medal in the Girls U17 200m, adding another medal to her haul.

Following the standout performance shown by the Antigua and Barbuda Athletic Association congratulated all these athletes. They described them as a source of inspiration and motivation for all aspiring athletes who are looking forward to represent their nation on an international platform. The Association recognized these athletes for their grit, hard work and determination and said that these accomplishments reflect their commitment and dedication towards their goals.

CARIFTA Games 2025

The 52nd CARIFTA Games concluded on a grand note. The CARIFTA Games scheduled from 19th to 21st April, 2025, held at the Hasley Crawford Stadium brought hundreds of athletes together, competing in diverse track and field competitions, showcasing their skills, abilities and techniques on an international platform. The CARIFTA Games is known for bringing diverse talents togethers, providing them an opportunity to compete against the best.