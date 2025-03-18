US State Department clears air about new visa Ban List, debunks claims of travel restrictions

Amid rising concerns and media speculations, a U.S. State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce addressed concerns regarding the alleged ‘visa ban list,’ claiming that no such list had been issued by the U.S. State of Department. This statement by the official came in response to a recently unveiled New York Times report, which cited a draft list that included 43 countries grouped into three categories of travel restrictions.

“First of all, there is no list. What people have been looking at these past several days—it’s not a list that exists here,” said a White House Official.

She further emphasized on the President Trump’s executive order, noting that he has initiated this process, aimed at enhancing the U.S. National Security.

An official added that this review process will play a significant role in helping them assess what is going to help keep America safer in dealing with the issue of visas and who is allowed into the country.

She further noted, “What has been touted as something that is an item through the state department just simply isn't the case. So, the premise, I have to say, I certainly can't speak to because it's not accurate.”

A draft list unveiled has been distributed into three categories, including ‘red’, ‘orange’ and ‘yellow’. The Red list features 11 nations, including, Afghanistan, Bhutan, Cuba, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen. Under this category, the nations included in the list would entirely be barred from entering the United States of America.

The Orange list features around 10 countries, which includes, Belarus, Eritrea, Haiti, Laos, Myanmar, Pakistan, Russia, Sierra Leone, South Sudan and Turkmenistan. As per the list, these featured nations would require mandatory in-person interviews for visa eligibility. Under this, the nation will allow limited entry with short-term non-immigrant visas available only after interviews.

The Yellow list features around 25 nations, which includes mostly African and Caribbean countries. These nations would have a time-frame of 60 days, aiming to address security concerns. As per reports, if these countries fail to comply, they risk being moved to either red or orange lists. The Caribbean nations included in the list are Dominica, St. Kitts and Nevis, Antigua and Barbuda and many others.

The Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Terrance Drew confirmed that they have not received any formal communication from the Government of the United States of America regarding the alleged U.S. travel restriction draft list. However, he expressed his commitment to maintain transparency, international cooperation, and strengthening their valued relationship with the United States.

Along with that, the Prime Minister of Dominica, Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit also shed light on the inclusion of Dominica on a ‘Yellow’ list, clarifying that they have not received any official communication from the United States regarding a draft list of 43 countries recommended for visa restrictions. He mentioned about valuing its longstanding and cordial relationship with the United States, noting that they are committed to strengthening their partnership.