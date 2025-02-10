Trump Orders Treasury to Stop Minting Pennies, Citing Rising Costs

President Trump suspended new penny production, citing the 3.7-cent cost per coin, leading to financial losses.

10th of February 2025

President Donald Trump issued a directive for the U.S. Treasury department to cease producing pennies due to costly production rates. President Donald Trump chose to suspend new penny production through his announcement on Truth Social platform because each penny currently costs the U.S. government almost 3.7 cents thus causing substantial financial drain at millions.

Cause Behind the Trump Penny action

American pennies have exhausted their value by costing the government more than their face value since an indefinite period. According to Trump the previous penny production was an inefficient financial practice which has now stopped completely.

Public in general have debated the importance of retaining the penny throughout history. Many economists along with government officials have been debating the usefulness of removing pennies from production since inflation has weakened its purchasing capability. The U.S. Mint continues to operate at a yearly deficit of more than $85 million because of penny manufacturing which intensifies the discussions about stopping one-cent coin production.

Reaction to Trump pennies directive

The order from President Trump received various responses from different parties. The penny abolition will help taxpayers save money and simplify business transactions according to its advocates. The introduction of cash purchase rounding by critics indicates this change might affect consumers with lower income levels.

U.S. blends to the new changes

The elimination of singles and pennies from other global currencies including Canada proved economically sound for those countries without major negative consequences. Supporters advocate for US adoption of the same decision. Financial analysts assert that pennies lack a significant role in current day buying activities.

The stage is set for change according to Trump's order but the implementation process with the Treasury remains unclear until getting approval from Congress. Congress controls the future of the penny as well as how Americans will cope with a cash-based economy.

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

PM Skerrit Lauds Labour Party's Legacy of Unity at Dominica Delegates Conference

PM Skerrit Lauds Labour Party’s Legacy of Unity at Dominica Delegates Conference

11th of November 2024

St Vincent and the Grenadines sees sustained tourism growth in Cruise and stay-over arrivals

St Vincent and the Grenadines sees sustained tourism growth in Cruise and stay-over arrivals

27th of September 2024

Lady Gaga's playful encounter with ‘Mona Lisa’ at Louvre Museum

Lady Gaga’s playful encounter with ‘Mona Lisa’ at Louvre Museum

27th of September 2024

Training session at the Mabaruma Police Station. (Credits: Guyana Daily News, Facebook)

Mabaruma Police Station conducts training session, spread awareness regarding crimes

14th of April 2024

Tourism ministry unveils weekly Cruise Schedule, Know here. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

Dominica: Tourism Ministry unveils weekly Cruise Schedule, Know here

12th of March 2024

New XBB Covid sub-variants found in China: Report

New XBB Covid sub-variants found in China: Report

25th of April 2023

Parwana sitting with his father.

Humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan: Man sells 9-year-old daughter for $2200 to elderly man

3rd of November 2021

Prime Minister’s New Year’s Grand Gala celebrates St Kitts and Nevis' past achievements and vision for 2025

7th of January 2025