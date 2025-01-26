Spirit Airlines to remove passengers in offensive or revealing clothing under new policy

This initiative to implement a dress code came after the incident held in October, when two women were removed from a Spirit flight for wearing crop and revealing tops.

Spirit Airlines has announced to remove passengers wearing offensive, obscene or revealing clothes from flights as a part of the new policy updated by the airline. Under this policy, the airline will deny the boarding to all those who violates new rules which have been implemented by them for maintaining the family friendly environment for all the passengers and crew members.

This initiative to implement a dress code came after the incident held in October, when two women were removed from a Spirit flight for wearing crop and revealing tops. This incident garnered huge attention which resulted in leading passengers to raise questions regarding the suitable attire to wear onboard.

New policy implemented by Spirit Airline

Shedding light on the new policy, the airline noted that passengers wearing see-through clothing that exposes private areas and any outfits or tattoos that could be considered lewd, obscene, or offensive are strictly banned to board on the airline. They aimed at minimizing ambiguity surrounding attire guidelines through this updated policy, aiming to ensure effective and efficient communication with its passengers.

As per the details, these changes announced by the airline have been integrated into the booking process. Therefore, the passengers the required to consent to the terms and conditions while purchasing their tickets. “The new rule dictates that a guest "shall not be permitted to board the aircraft" if they are "barefoot or inadequately clothed,” noted the airline.

This includes

· See-through clothing

· Exposed breasts, buttocks, or other private parts

· Lewd, obscene, or offensive clothing and tattoos

Netizens' reaction on new policy

Following the implementation of this new policy, the netizens took to their social media account and have been sharing their opinions. A section of the passengers is appreciating the airline for taking such innovative decision, while another section has called it utterly ‘ridiculous’.

“Well done airline. This was necessary, as other passengers don't want to see it and kids don't need to see it either. Looks tacky. People used to dress nicer on planes. Now they don't care,” said one user. “I agree with policy, people are wearing very demeaning clothes, they need to understand that it is becoming difficult to fly with family because of their offensive and revealing clothes.”

Meanwhile, the other section responded quite differently, as one user wrote, “Don't fly this ridiculous excuse for an airline. Cattle going to market get treated better and have more space.” Another said, “They can set the rules as they want, just as you don't have to fly Spirit. It's really that simple.”