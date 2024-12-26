‘Nosferatu’ out in cinemas: A Gothic Masterpiece or a Fangless Letdown?

Few of them referred to it as ‘Film of the Year’ while others called it a ‘major disappointment’.

With the release of the gothic Hollywood horror, Nosferatu, directed by Robert Eggers at the Christmas eve, the audience have expressed mix emotions for the same.

Few of them referred to it as ‘Film of the Year’ while others called it a ‘major disappointment’. Despite receiving the mixed opinions, the film still managed to attract large number of crowds to the theatres.

Nosferatu: About the Film

Nosferatu, a gothic horror film, is the remake of the iconic 1922 classic. The storyline for the film centers around the character Ellen Hutter, played by Lily-Rose Depp.

The show also depicted the unsettling connection that Hutter shares with Count Orlok, a notorious vampire, with Bill Skarsgård as the cast. This film explores obsession blended with terror, set in a dark and atmospheric world.

Happy audience called it ‘beautiful’ Christmas evening

A section of audience said that Nosferatu made their evening breathtaking, wrapped with thriller and horror. They comprehended the usage of light, dark and shadow work in the film and appreciated the makers for creating the scene so ‘frightening’ to watch.

Nosferatu review by audience One person with Facebook handle, Yoko Higuchi shared the glimpses of him watching the movie at Lincoln Square Movie Theatre of New York.

He expressed excitement and said, “It's Christmas evening and I spent this holiday of joy watching Robert Eggers' "Nosferatu" for a second time and I couldn't be happier. I can't think of a better way to spend the holidays than with a new 21st century masterpiece.”

Audiences also appreciated Robert Eggers and called him a ‘master filmmaker’ for making a horror picture.

Nosferatu reviews by audience “It was a masterpiece of horror, dark romance, a mixture of influences between the continuing the tradition of the old 1922,” said William Anders Jannusch.

While some audience added that this film should win ‘Picture of the year’ for the incredible wide-angle shots, gorgeous sets and exceptional acting performance by all the actors.

Audiences disappointed by Nosferatu

Few members from the audience expressed their disappointment towards the film. One viewer, namely Shaista Justin took to her official Facebook handle and said, “15 minutes into the film, I was already bored and my hand involuntarily tried to find my remote to switch it off, but I couldn’t because I was in a theatre.”

While some referred Nosferatu as a ‘turn-off’ to some modern horror fans. “An unusual release for Christmas Day, to be sure,” said another viewer.

Rating of films to be decided yet

Being projected at the screens for merely a day, the final verdict for the film is yet to be determined. But, as more of the audience get a glimpse of the discussed horror element, might be a decision for the film ratings can be made in the near future.