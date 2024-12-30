Norovirus Surge: Winter’s unwelcome visitor returns to the US

According to CDC, it is the leading cause of foodborne illness in the US, responsible for 58% of such cases annually.

30th of December 2024

When cold winter approaches the US, norovirus, known as the stomach bug, starts spreading around. From the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the last week of December indicated increased outbreaks scaled 91 which was 69 in the previous week. This is the highest number that has ever been reported for early December in years beating the usual peak of 65 outbreaks.

Norovirus 2024 updates from the United States

Norovirus affects people within a short period of time, causes vomiting, diarrhoea and stomach aches, and easily spreads through schools, nursing home, and cruise. This virus is easily transmissible and is estimated to cause 19–21 million new cases annually in the United States. It is fatal in 900 cases and causes more than 100,000 hospitalizations, particularly among children and the elderly.

Norovirus: Symptoms of the stomach flu

Unlike airborne diseases, norovirus is transmitted through affected food, contact with contaminated surfaces and through contact with affected people. Hand washing with soap and clean water is still the best offence, with alcohol base sanitizers failing in fighting the virus. Recommendations like cleaning of fruits and vegetables, covering mouth and nose while sneezing and avoiding food prepared by infected persons are very effective.

Effect of the virus

It has been noted that cases increase from November to April and hence health departments advise on the need to be wary. Such signs manifest 12 – 48 hours after contact and usually persist for about 1- 3 days. There are no actual treatments for this condition, and hence prevention involves ensuring adequate levels of water intake, particularly for those people with risky levels of dehydration.

It comes as a shock from the virus which becomes more persistent during this season of the year. Whether it’s the end of year merry making or the cruise relish, a basic hand wash could be the line between the roister and the bug. Be safe, wash up, and ensure that norovirus is always the germs you never know. 

