Linda Lavin, Star of 'Alice,' dies at 87 after battle with Lung Cancer

Linda Lavin's acting journey began as a child actress and became a household name.

30th of December 2024

Linda Lavin, the brilliant actress who starred in a television situation comedy “Alice” died at the age of 87 on Sunday. Lavin died due to complications that arose from lung cancer, which was as yet unidentified, according to her spokesman. The Emmy nominated performer who came to prominence with her starring role in Alice (1976-1985) enthralled the public in the role of ‘Alice Hyatt’, a single woman waitress.

Linda Lavin's Career

Linda Lavin has been active for many years, she was well-known not only in TV shows, but also stage performances. In her career, she managed to garner four Tony Award nominations, and a win in 1987 for Broadway Bound. Theatrical work was proved that she could play different roles and that was consolidating her position on the entertainment field.

Lavin continued to work in entertainment industry till she was mellowing, and she had other successful programs on both Television and Broadway. Her last appearance was in Netflix series ‘No Good Deed’, which proved that she never loses her touch.

Lavin was professional and had a great personality. 

Fans and fellow artists in shock after Linda Lavin's death 

Linda Lavin’s death is a big blow to her fans and anyone who worked with her. It remains to appreciate the lifelong legacy of the actress and with her unforgettable character Alice Hyatt, now the show can be remembered as a landmark.

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

PM Skerrit terms Dominica's geothermal project as energy revolution. PC: Facebook

PM Skerrit terms Dominica’s geothermal project as energy revolution 

1st of May 2024

Antigua and Barbuda participates in ITB, announces Condor services, credits to Facebook

Antigua and Barbuda participates in ITB, announces Condor services

6th of March 2024

KNOW HERE: Results of three matches of Antigua and Barbuda Premier League. Pictiure Credits: Fb accounts

KNOW HERE: Results of three matches of Antigua and Barbuda Premier League

22nd of January 2024

READ HERE: Development Authority of Grenada announces requirements to apply for Accounts Officer job

READ HERE: Development Authority of Grenada announces requirements to apply for Accounts Officer job

16th of March 2023

PM Terrance Drew congratulates Dr Roosevelt Skerrit for becoming PM of Dominica for sixth time

PM Terrance Drew congratulates Dr Roosevelt Skerrit for becoming PM of Dominica for sixth time

10th of December 2022

Saint Lucia Ministry of Tourism announces the 2022 Junior Minister of Tourism

Saint Lucia Ministry of Tourism announces the 2022 Junior Minister of Tourism

14th of August 2022

St Kitts and Nevis logs 1024 confirmed cases on island

Barbados registers 12 fresh COVID-19 cases

17th of August 2021

St Lucia to introduce new devices for COVID-19 surveillance

St Lucia to introduce new devices for COVID-19 surveillance

19th of January 2021