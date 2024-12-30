Linda Lavin, Star of 'Alice,' dies at 87 after battle with Lung Cancer

Linda Lavin, the brilliant actress who starred in a television situation comedy “Alice” died at the age of 87 on Sunday. Lavin died due to complications that arose from lung cancer, which was as yet unidentified, according to her spokesman. The Emmy nominated performer who came to prominence with her starring role in Alice (1976-1985) enthralled the public in the role of ‘Alice Hyatt’, a single woman waitress.

Linda Lavin's Career

Linda Lavin has been active for many years, she was well-known not only in TV shows, but also stage performances. In her career, she managed to garner four Tony Award nominations, and a win in 1987 for Broadway Bound. Theatrical work was proved that she could play different roles and that was consolidating her position on the entertainment field.

Lavin continued to work in entertainment industry till she was mellowing, and she had other successful programs on both Television and Broadway. Her last appearance was in Netflix series ‘No Good Deed’, which proved that she never loses her touch.

Lavin was professional and had a great personality.

Fans and fellow artists in shock after Linda Lavin's death

Linda Lavin’s death is a big blow to her fans and anyone who worked with her. It remains to appreciate the lifelong legacy of the actress and with her unforgettable character Alice Hyatt, now the show can be remembered as a landmark.