Nestlé Unveils New KitKat Sharing Bars While Discontinuing Vegan Version

The new designing two-column structure of KitKat bars breaks into several pieces that replaces their traditional four-finger design format.

The change introduced by Nestlé affects the entire KitKat brand through a 99g sharing bar introduction alongside a confirmed end to the vegan KitKat. The new designing two-column structure of KitKat bars breaks into several pieces that replaces their traditional four-finger design format. The new design aims to produce an experience that generates more connections between consumers during their shared times.

Nestlé introduces 3 new KitKat flavours

At present customers can choose from three flavours of KitKat sharing bars which include double chocolate followed by salted caramel and hazelnut. KitKat bars entered the Tesco market at £1.50 price before reaching all stores on January 29. Nestlé has changed its traditional business model to respond to changing consumer tastes in its classic product range.

Consumer response to changes in KitKat chocolate

The adoption of novel changes has not received full acceptance across all consumers. Nestlé made official its decision to discontinue the KitKat Vegan bar because of inadequate market demand alongside manufacturing complications. The rice milk-based vegan version of KitKat which debuted globally in 2021 will stay on the market of UK and Ireland through summer until Nestlé decides to end its production. Nestlé continues its mission to find sustainable and inclusive product choices while faceplant-based consumers have shown dissatisfaction with current decisions.

The company maintains dedication to advancing KitKat-branded chocolates through modernization features alongside market trend adjustments. The company's focus on innovation will create additional new flavors together with different formats that fans can expect during upcoming years.