Mark Carney leads Liberals to fourth victory, vows to keep Canada strong, free and independent

PM Carney added that his future discussions with American President Donald Trump would be focussed only on the future economic and security relationship between two countries.

29th of April 2025

Mark Carney led Liberal Party to its fourth consecutive victory in the Canadian Federal Election, held on Monday, 28th April, 2025. In his victory speech, PM Carney emphasised the significance of unity among all the Canadians in the face of threats from President Trump. He added, “President Trump is trying to break us so that America can own us. That will never, ever happen.”

He also mentioned about the campaign and the end of the mutually beneficial system that Canada and the U.S. had shared since World War II. He added that they are over the shock of the betrayal by America and will never forget the lessons they have learned. 

PM Mark Carney added that his future discussions with American President Donald Trump would be focused only on the future economic and security relationship between two countries. He said that this is Canada and it is only them who will decide what happens. He promised to build an independent future for the country and declared the slogan, “Canada Strong, Canada Free, Canada Forever.” 

Seats secured by Liberal Party 

After the closure of the polls, the Liberal Party was projected to win more of Parliament’s 343 seats than the Conservatives. The liberals were elected in around 167 electoral districts, followed by the Conservatives with 145 seats. 

The Liberals needed at least 172 seats in the House of Commons' 343 seats for a majority that would allow them to govern without any support from a smaller party. It means that the Liberals had to form a minority government, under which they will have to cooperate with smaller parties t in Parliament to pass legislation. 

Conservative Party pledges to work with PM Carney in their fight against Donald Trump

Pierre Poilievre, the leader of the Conservative Party conceded defeat following the federal election. However, he pledged to cooperate with the Liberal Government in addressing the US President Donald Trump’s trade war and annexation threats. 

Conservative leader aimed at putting Canada first and noted, “Conservatives will work with the prime minister and all parties with the common goal of defending Canada’s interests and getting a new trade deal that puts these tariffs behind us while protecting our sovereignty.”

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

St Kitts TikToker to marry British woman he found on social media, overcoming all obstacles

TikTokers in love: St Kitts man to marry British woman, overcoming relationship odds

8th of October 2024

Four Caribbean nations sign MOU to adopt stricter measures for CBIPs, agree to increase investment, credits to Facebook

Four Caribbean nations sign MOU to adopt stricter measures for CBIPs, agree to increase investment

26th of March 2024

A man. named as Mark Harracksingh was shot and killed in Chaguanas.

Man shot dead near JMMB Bank in Chaguanas

21st of December 2023

James Tanny Rose dies at 77. Picture Credits: Google Images

Antigua’s famed activist James Tanny Rose passes away at 77

31st of October 2023

PM Skerrit: If UWP Had Leader They Would Contest Elections

Dominica to witness snap general election on December 6, announces PM Roosevelt Skerrit

7th of November 2022

St Lucia: PM Pierre, Transport Minister King hold discussions with NCOPT

St Lucia: PM Pierre, Transport Minister King hold discussions with NCOPT

21st of May 2022

Crime rate in Jamaica is increasing at a high rate.

Jamaica: 1 killed, 3 injured in rampage firing by Gunmen

10th of January 2022

Canadian Actor Gil Bellows tours Antigua and Barbuda to explore potential cinematic locations

10th of January 2025