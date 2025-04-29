Mark Carney leads Liberals to fourth victory, vows to keep Canada strong, free and independent

PM Carney added that his future discussions with American President Donald Trump would be focussed only on the future economic and security relationship between two countries.

Mark Carney led Liberal Party to its fourth consecutive victory in the Canadian Federal Election, held on Monday, 28th April, 2025. In his victory speech, PM Carney emphasised the significance of unity among all the Canadians in the face of threats from President Trump. He added, “President Trump is trying to break us so that America can own us. That will never, ever happen.”

He also mentioned about the campaign and the end of the mutually beneficial system that Canada and the U.S. had shared since World War II. He added that they are over the shock of the betrayal by America and will never forget the lessons they have learned.

PM Mark Carney added that his future discussions with American President Donald Trump would be focused only on the future economic and security relationship between two countries. He said that this is Canada and it is only them who will decide what happens. He promised to build an independent future for the country and declared the slogan, “Canada Strong, Canada Free, Canada Forever.”

Seats secured by Liberal Party

After the closure of the polls, the Liberal Party was projected to win more of Parliament’s 343 seats than the Conservatives. The liberals were elected in around 167 electoral districts, followed by the Conservatives with 145 seats.

The Liberals needed at least 172 seats in the House of Commons' 343 seats for a majority that would allow them to govern without any support from a smaller party. It means that the Liberals had to form a minority government, under which they will have to cooperate with smaller parties t in Parliament to pass legislation.

Conservative Party pledges to work with PM Carney in their fight against Donald Trump

Pierre Poilievre, the leader of the Conservative Party conceded defeat following the federal election. However, he pledged to cooperate with the Liberal Government in addressing the US President Donald Trump’s trade war and annexation threats.

Conservative leader aimed at putting Canada first and noted, “Conservatives will work with the prime minister and all parties with the common goal of defending Canada’s interests and getting a new trade deal that puts these tariffs behind us while protecting our sovereignty.”